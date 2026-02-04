Where the top linebacker recruits in the 2026 class signed

The 2026 cycle is delivering another crop of ready-made linebackers poised to make an immediate impact at the college level.

Of the top 100 overall prospects in the cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — five are linebackers. That includes a trio of five-stars.

There were some exciting recruitments surrounding top 2026 linebackers, too. Alabama flipped five-star Xavier Griffin from USC. Izayia Williams made a slew of commitments — six, to be exact — but has now signed with Florida State. Braylon Hodge flipped from Michigan State to Oregon.

Below are the top linebackers in the 2026 cycle and where they will play their college football next season:

1. Five-Star Plus+ Cincere Johnson — Ohio State

School: Glenville (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “A thumping linebacker who brings versatility as a front-seven defender. Measured at around 6-foot-2, 240 pounds before his senior season. Arms measure a shade under 33 inches to go with big hands. Primarily lines up as an inside linebacker on Friday nights. At his best when flowing downhill as a blitzer and run defender. Sees plays quickly and triggers with gusto. Has the play strength to deconstruct blocks and shed to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. A strong tackler on contact and finishes with physicality. Instincts allow him to play fast. Could potentially outgrow linebacker, as he is already heavier than most top prospects at the position. Will need to continue improving his speed, despite his instincts allowing for quick diagnosis. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in July before his senior season.”

2. 5-star Tyler Atkinson — Texas

School: Grayson (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Dominant high school linebacker who plays with outstanding instincts and physicality. Measured at around 6-foot-2, 210 pounds with arms a shade over 31 inches. A star linebacker playing at a powerhouse program in Georgia’s highest classification. Flies around the field like a man possessed. Wins with his elite motor and willingness to throw his body around. Sees plays quickly and triggers downhill in a split second. At his best when he has the runway to see and pursue the football. Plays with an enforcer’s edge. Finished his junior season with 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and one interception in 15 games. Measurables, both dimensions and combine testing, are not those of a typical elite linebacker prospect. Will need to get bigger and stronger to hold up at the point of attack against college linemen. A high-floor prospect due to his instincts and track record against top competition.”

3. 5-star Xavier Griffin — Alabama

School: Gainesville (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24 NATL.

Griffin on Alabama: “Growing up, I always wanted to play there,” Griffin told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I have a picture of me in the Alabama uniform when I was little. Growing up in the state, knowing the tradition, the guys that they put in the league and the championships they’ve won, there’s no way you wouldn’t want to be a part of that.”

4. 4-star TJ White — Tennessee

School: Jackson (Miss.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 NATL.

About: As a junior, White established himself as one of Mississippi’s most disruptive defensive forces, making 102 tackles. More than 20 of those came for loss, in addition to 11 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He drew interest from across the country, but largely focused only on Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida State and Auburn. Each of the four schools got an official visit over the summer. And in July, he chose the Vols and helped to kickstart a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail for Josh Heupel and Co.

5. 4-star Brayden Rouse — Tennessee

School: Kell (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 76 NATL.

Insider’s Take: “He is big, physical and can play sideline-to-sideline,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong wrote of Rouse. “When the football is in his vicinity, he has the ability to turn into an offensive-type player—maybe pick it off and take it the other way. The other thing about him is he is just a pure football player, coach’s kid, and plays hard and plays right. He brings the leadership traits to a football team that is trying to compete at a high level.”

6. 4-star Talanoa Ili — USC

School: Kahuku (Hi.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 107 NATL.

About: Ili has been a presence at the high school level for a couple years now, first starring at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) before moving out to Hawaii for his senior season. As a junior, he helped the Lancers to an 8-4 record in arguably the toughest league in the country. He did so while racking up 78 tackles (8 TFL) and a pair of forced fumbles. USC, UCLA and a long list of other schools battled for his services, the but the hometown Trojans ultimately won out.

7. 4-star Izayia Williams — Florida State

School: Tavares (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 142 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Elite athlete who plays with hyper-physicality, making him one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2026 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with plus length before his senior season. One of the better combine athletes in the cycle and ran an 11.05 second mark in the 100 meters as a junior. Carries that athleticism over to the field on Friday nights. A one-time safety who has found a home as a dynamic, versatile lienbacker. A head-hunter who runs sideline-to-sideline, dishing out bone-rattling hits. Diagnoses and plays fast. Equally comfortable playing in a phone booth as he is dropping into space. Very productive as a junior, tallying 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and one interception while scoring 10 touchdowns on offense. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in July before his senior year. Will need to continue adding good weight to his frame. Sustained a knee injury before his senior season.”

8. 4-star Terry Wiggins — Virginia Tech

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 179 NATL.

About: Wiggins was one of the many in-state prospects that committed to Penn State and James Franklin. Once Franklin was fired this season, though, the blue-chip LB had to take another look at his options. Once Franklin was hired at Virginia Tech, the Hokies immediately became a top choice for Wiggins and plenty others. He pulled the trigger and flipped to the ACC program on National Signing Day. He’s the No. 10 recruit in the Keystone State and was the top-ranked prospect to sign with VT last week.

9. 4-star Braxton Rembert — Ohio State

School: Mill Creek (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 184 NATL.

Scout’s Take: “Rembert brings big upside to Ohio State’s 2026 class after flipping from Wake Forest late in the cycle. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek has emerged as one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects in the country, combining length, range, and multi-sport athleticism. A three-sport standout and region basketball player of the year, Rembert’s blend of movement skills and emerging physicality fits perfectly in Matt Patricia’s scheme, which has thrived with athletic linebackers like Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. With time in Ohio State’s strength program, he has the tools to develop into a high-impact defender capable of making plays all over the field.”

10. 4-star Braylon Hodge — Oregon

School: Cherry Creek (Colo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 196 NATL.

Hodge on Oregon: “I chose Oregon because they showed me so much love,” Hodge told Rivals. “The development that I will get is top-tier, and the team is tight-knit and hard working … It feels like my home … They had a lot of connections. Coach Lanning, he is a defensive coach. He played the linebacker position. That’s obviously huge for me.”

Other top LB signees in the 2026 class

11. Julian Manson — Iowa

12. Kaegan Ash — Texas Tech

13. Kevontay Hugan — Indiana

14. Ja’Dyn Williams — Indiana

15. Ramzak Fuean — Washington

16. DaQuives Beck — Texas A&M

17. CJ Sanna — Ohio State

18. Thomas Davis Jr. — Notre Dame

19. Adam Bywater — BYU

20. Shadarius Toodle — Auburn

21. Calvin Thomas — North Carolina

22. Kasen Thomas — Iowa

23. Tamarion Watkins — Texas A&M

24. DQ Forkpa — North Carolina

25. Jacob Curry — Oklahoma