Where the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class signed

As the February signing period approaches on Wednesday, Rivals is breaking down where some of the top prospects at each position inked. Next up: offensive tackles.

One of the most coveted positions on the board, this year’s group featured a handful of five-stars and 11 prospects who ranked among the top-100 recruits nationally. And that doesn’t include a few that Rivals is higher on than the rest of the recruiting industry.

Here’s where each signed:

1. Jackson Cantwell — Miami

School: Nixa (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Big-framed offensive tackle with eye-popping athleticism and functional strength as a high school underclassman. Measured at over 6-foot-7, 305 pounds prior to his sophomore season. Has solid length with 33.5-inch arms and big hands. Owns a phenomenal athletic profile as one of the top shot put throwers in the country for his age group. Posted a personal best throw of over 64 feet as a freshman. Also posted strong testing numbers in the college camp setting. Transfers those gifts over to the football field where he shows strong coordination and function strength. Moves well laterally and plays with a good anchor. Initially began his career as a tight end and has grown into an offensive tackle. Has deep athletic bloodlines with both parents being Olympic track and field athletes as throwers. Younger for the cycle with a May birthday.”

2. Five-Star Plus+ Immanuel Iheanacho — Oregon

School: Georgetown Prep (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Mountain of an offensive tackle prospect. Has truly rare dimensions for a young offensive tackle. Checked in at nearly 6-foot-7, 350 pounds with startlingly 36-inch long arms and big hands prior to his junior season. Shows good flexibility and functional movement skills at his immense size. Owns one of the more powerful punches we’ve seen among offensive tackle prospects in the past few cycles. Absolutely stones defensive linemen at the point of attack. Length, hand strength, and girth create a nearly unmovable anchor. Played on the defensive line early in his high school career, showing off some nice athleticism. Also has a basketball background.

…Turned in a strong showing at the Under Armour All-America Game before his senior season. Gained nearly 40 pounds as a junior, weighing in at over 380 pounds on official visits. Will need to trim down and maintain his movement skills. Must also continue improving his overall consistency in the high school football setting, but has considerable upside given his physical gifts.”

3. 5-star Kelvin Obot — Utah

School: Fruitland (Idaho)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “A hyper-athletic offensive tackle who has one of the highest upsides at the position in the 2026 cycle. One of the top prospects from the state of Idaho in recent memory. Measured at over 6-foot-5.5, 300 pounds with arms over 34 inches before his senior season. Lines up at both offensive tackle spots for his high school team. Truly dominates the level of competition. A fantastic functional athlete who is an effortless mover. Shows outstanding reactive quickness in pass protection, quickly resetting his feet. An effortless mover to the second level. Drives undersized defensive linemen off the ball at will. Plays with strong leverage, sinking his hips and firing up through the defensive linemen. Plants the opposition in the dirt at a high rate.

…Also lines up at defensive line, racking up 52 tackles and six sacks. Plays for former first-rounder and All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Gross at Fruitland High School. Also a top thrower in track and field, winning state titles in the shot put (54-3 feet) and discus (155 feet) as a junior. Unproven in a neutral setting, and plays a lower level of competition in rural Idaho. May need some time to adjust to the speed of the game at the college level, but has the upside to develop into a top college offensive tackle and eventual early-round NFL Draft pick.”

4. 5-star Felix Ojo — Texas Tech

School: Lake Ridge (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Developmental offensive tackle with the frame, length, and physicality to develop into a top prospect at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 275 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Has a lean, long frame and should be able to add considerable mass once in a college strength program. Pairs his long arms with outstanding hand strength to stun defenders on contact. Punch is palpable, both on film and in the camp setting. Latches onto defensive linemen and manipulates them to his will. Plays with a nasty edge, working to finish blocks. Flashes dominance as a run blocker. Play strength, length, and solid athleticism point to upside in pass protection. Showed considerable growth in his game from his sophomore to junior seasons.

…Will need to improve his lower body flexibility as he can play high and displays some hip stiffness. The youngest top offensive tackle prospect in the cycle, turning 18 years old in July prior to his freshman season of college football. Rapid rate of improvement and notable strengths give him one of the higher upsides among 2026 offensive tackles.”

5. 4-star Kodi Greene — Washington

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 35 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Nimble offensive tackle who brings a translatable skill set with size and projectable movement skills. Measured around 6-foot-6, and north of 300 pounds before his senior season. Touts average to solid length for his height. Transferred to SoCal powerhouse Mater Dei for his junior season, primarily lining up at right tackle for the Monarchs. A high-level mover. Fluid and balanced. Works to the second level effortlessly. Dangerous as a puller. Shows good pop in his hands and plays with encouraging power. Has a solid understanding of body positioning, walling off defensive linemen. More advanced as a run blocker, but has the skill set to develop into a reliable pass protector over time. Battle-tested and fared well against top competition as a junior. Can continue to improve his hand placement and overall technique.”

6. 4-star Keenyi Pepe — USC

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 37 NATL.

About: Pepe saw playing time as a freshman on a loaded IMG squad in 2022, and was named to All-American teams both of his first two years on a really deep offensive line. Last fall, he took over as the team’s starting left tackle and helped anchor one of the country’s best lines. In May, he committed to the Trojans over Miami, Oregon, and a host of other programs.

7. 4-star Ekene Ogboko — Georgia

School: South Garner (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 43 NATL.

Scouting Summary: Mauling offensive tackle who plays with a physical edge and shows encouraging movement skills. Measured at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds with arms over 34 inches and big hands before his senior season. Added considerable mass over the final two years of high school. Lines up at left tackle and defensive line on Friday nights. Shows signs of dominance as a run blocker. Locks on to defensive linemen and works to finish with authority. An emphatic block finisher. Increased play strength and overall confidence over his final two seasons of high school football, developing into a bully on contact. Effective working to the second level. Solid movement skills and agility on offense. Also flashes the athleticism on defense, showing impressive closing speed. Solid in pass protection, but will benefit from more reps in passing situations at the college level. Has an upward trajectory as a prospect, given his steady improvement. Could end up being one of the top offensive tackles in the cycle.

8. 4-star Sam Greer — Ohio State

School: Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 57 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Large human with an intriguing combination of coordination, natural strength, and size at offensive tackle. Measured at 6-foot-6.75, 323 pounds with a 34-inch arm and 10-inch hands at Rivals Five-Star before his senior season. Has a large frame that is already filled out. Lines up at left tackle for his high school team. Shows flashes of dominance as a run blocker. Bends defenders to his will as a drive blocker. Can be a freight train rolling downhill when pulling and working to the second level. Shows heavy hands and gives up little ground once engaged. Plays with a good understanding of body positioning. Competitive and physical in the camp setting, flashing pop in his hands in 1-on-1s, and reactive quickness in his pass set.

…Junior season accounts for most of his varsity experience as he missed much of his sophomore year with injury and was on JV as a freshman. A top high school basketball player with a high level of skill and coordination on the hardwood, receiving mid-major offers. A good, not great athlete. Can continue improving his flexibility as he can play high and has some rigidity in his movements. Considerable improvement, power, coordination, and a ready-made build make him one of the top prospects at the position in the 2026 cycle.”

9. 4-star Vlad Dyakonov – USC

School: Folsom (Folsom, CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 85 NATL.

All-American Bowl Breakdown: “Dyakonov was the top offensive lineman over the course of the week in San Antonio. A lean, athletic offensive tackle at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Dyakonov had the most success against the top pass-rushers on hand. The USC signee showed excellent foot quickness, easily getting to his landmarks in his pass sets, while lining up at both tackle spots throughout the week. He was one of the few blockers to win 1-on-1 reps against Julian Walker in practice and was the only offensive lineman to come close to impeding Luke Wafle during the game. While the athleticism is well known, we also came away impressed with Dyakonov’s ability to anchor on contact. The movement skills and core strength point to a high upside for the Folsom (Calif.) High product.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

10. 4-star Gabriel Osenda – Tennessee

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 91

Measureables: “Osenda was the tallest prospect to roll through the check-in at Rivals Five-Star. The Tennessee commit measured in at 6-foot-7.25, 340 pounds. Osenda has a huge frame and plus length as an offensive tackle. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School prospect measured in with a 34.75-inch arm, 7-foot wingspan, and 10.125-inch hand. Osenda gives Tennessee one of the bigger-bodied offensive tackles in the 2026 cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Other top committed offensive tackles in the class

11. Malakai Lee – Michigan

12. Brysten Martinez – LSU

13. Grayson McKeogh – Notre Dame

14. Kamari Blair – Tennessee

15. Johnnie Jones Jr. – Missouri

16. Claude Mpouma – Nebraska

17. Jared Doughty – Alabama

18. Ben Congdon – Miami

19. Bryson Cooley – Alabama

20. Bryce Gilmore – Texas Tech

21. Collin Campbell – Michigan State

22. Carson Nielsen – Iowa

23. Tyler Chukuyem – Florida

24. Daniel McMorris – Cal

25. Wilson Zierer – Auburn

