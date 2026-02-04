Where the top running back recruits in the 2026 class signed

The 2026 cycle is filled with top-notch running back prospects and they’ve put pen to paper, signing with top college football programs.

There wasn’t much drama with the top of the RB crop, either. Just one of the top 10 running backs in the nation flipped their college commitment this year in Jonathan Hatton Jr., who flipped back to Oklahoma from Texas A&M.

Of the top 100 overall prospects in the cycle, six are running backs. Below are the top burners in the class and where they’re headed to play at the college level:

1. 5-star Savion Hiter — Michigan

School: Louisa County (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Gifted runner with an advanced blend of athleticism, fluidity, and instincts as a high school underclassman. Physically developed, measuring in at over 5-foot-11 and around 200 pounds prior to his senior season. Registers as a strong athlete, running an 11.11 second mark in the 100-meters as a freshman. Also jumped close to 45 feet in the triple jump – an outstanding mark. Turned multiple dominant seasons as a high school underclassman, including a 1,698-yard, 26-touchdown junior campaign that saw him run for 10.8 yards per carry. Looks to be a natural runner. An extremely fluid and smooth mover who changes directions effortlessly. Shows excellent acceleration. Cuts on a dime and makes defenders miss in space. Runs with pace and instincts. A strong tackle-breaker who runs through contact due to a strong leg drive. A phenomenal high school football player who also makes big plays on defense. Has the potential and upside to be one of the best running back prospects in several cycles.”

2. 5-star Ezavier Crowell — Alabama

School: Jackson (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Three-down dynamo of a running back with impressive production combined with top-tier athletic ability and wiggle to win between the tackles and in space. Verified 5-foot-11, 210 pounds with excellent weight distribution. Has excellent top-end speed for the position running personal bests of 10.73 in the 100m and 22.38 in the 200m. Phenomenal wiggle and acceleration when he sticks his foot in the ground. Has the ability to hit the home run every time he touches the ball. Violent runner between the tackles and rubs with excellent pad level. Averaged nearly 12 yards per carry on 168 carries for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns. Reclassified to his proper age group from the 2027 cycle to the 2026 cycle. Want to see more from him as a pass catcher and in pass protection but looks comfortable catching the ball in the flat and plays with a tough mindset. A threat to score every time he touches the football at the next level due to top-tier athletic ability and vision and can win in short-yardage scenarios with his leg drive and tenacity.”

3. 4-star KJ Edwards — Texas A&M

School: Carthage (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 59 NATL.

Edwards on A&M: “A&M is still home and where I still have the strongest relationships,” he told Rivals. “A&M has been recruiting me since my freshman year, so it’s hard to top those relationships that have been built over years versus months. My dad has always told me to embrace the recruiting process because you only get to do it once, so I’m just making sure in the end I’m giving myself the best chance to make sure that home is home.”

4. 4-star Derrek Cooper — Texas

School: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 81 NATL.

Cooper on Texas: “They showed a commitment to me,” Cooper told Rivals. “I just want to be a part of a program like that. I feel like I’m the best fit for Texas.” “It’s a really good school and a really good choice,” he said. “Coach Scott is a really good coach; he’s done a lot of great development with guys.”

5. 4-star Deshonne Redeaux — USC

School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 88 NATL.

Redeaux on USC: “USC has always been there, and when they realized they couldn’t let me slip away late last year, things changed with them,” Redeaux told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision. “Once they turned it up and made me feel I couldn’t leave home and that there was no need for me to go anywhere else, USC became that school for me.”

School: Steele (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 97 NATL.

Hatton on OU: “The environment at those games is unbelievable, and it is like a family over there at Oklahoma,” Hatton previously told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. He rushed for 1,308 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior for Steele. “It’s like a brotherhood and just feels like home.”

7. 4-star Brian Bonner — Washington

School: Valencia (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 102 NATL.

Bonner on UW: “I really like the coaching staff,” he told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “I like how coach Fisch runs his offense and I really like coach Scottie Graham, the running backs coach. He and I have a really good relationship and we’ve been building that for a long time. I really like coach Fisch, coach Graham and the rest of the coaching staff.”

8. 4-star Shahn Alston — USC

School: Harvey (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 121 NATL.

Alston on USC: “They highlighted the big things I was looking for,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They took me to business classes and explained to me that they have one of the top business schools in America. In the meetings, they told me that I’ll be in classes with future CEOs and business owners every single day. They made it more personal. In some of the meetings I had with coaches, they put on my film and asked questions about my family. The visit definitely helped me make my decision.”

9. 4-star Jonaz Walton — Notre Dame

School: Carrollton Central (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 129 NATL.

Walton on ND: “When I first visited there, I felt a different vibe about the campus,” Walton told Blue & Gold. “If you’ve been there, you know what I’m talking about. It’s a different place — the prestige and they’re a great football team as well as an awesome school academically. You can’t find that at such a high level in many other places than Notre Dame.”

10. 4-star Javian Osborne — Notre Dame

School: Forney (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 132 NATL.

Osborne on ND: When you think of Notre Dame, it starts with the football program of course but then it’s the life after football,” Osborne told Blue & Gold about why he picked the Irish before announcing his decision. “The Notre Dame degree holds a lot of weight. It doesn’t get any better than Notre Dame.”

Other top RB signees in the 2026 class

11. Damarius Yates — Ole Miss

12. Christian Rhodes — SMU

13. John Hebert — Houston

14. Damon Ferguson — Pitt

15. Jae Lamar — Georgia

16. Carsyn Baker — Texas A&M

17. Amari Latimer — West Virginia

18. Cardae Mack — Arizona State

19. Brandon Smith — Oregon

20. Ryelan Morris — Baylor

21. Messiah Mickens — Virginia Tech

22. Favour Akih — Ohio State

23. Ace Rowden — Texas Tech

24. Javian Mallory — Miami

25. TJ Hodges — Arkansas