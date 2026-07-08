Where the top senior QBs in Michigan are committed or looking

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- FOOTBALL RECRUITING 'It'll definitely be fun to watch': How DJ Lagway is already helping Baylor recruiting
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Eye Catchers from Warriors 4 Youth Summer Skills and Linemen Showcase
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Elite 2028 WR Lorenzo McMullen Jr. on his recruitment: Ohio State's history, Tennessee's SEC pull and what Michigan offered
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING 2028 OT Cannon Zubeck rose to No. 18 nationally, and now he is taking his time choosing a home