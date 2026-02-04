Where the top wide receiver recruits in the 2026 class signed

The 2026 recruiting cycle has reached its crescendo with Wednesday’s national signing day, and Rivals is looking at where top players across the country are headed next season.

Next on the list is one of the deepest and most talented position groups in the class: wide receivers.

We saw a couple of key flips – and nearly a massive one with Oregon chasing No. 1 wideout Chris Henry Jr., but he ultimately inked with Ohio State after a multi-day wait. Had he flipped to the Ducks, we could’ve seen even more dominoes fall. As it stands, 24 of the top 25 players at the position have signed, with former Michigan State commit Tyren Hornes set to make it official with UCF on Wednesday.

This year’s crop of pass-catchers is exceptionally deep, with more than 60 checking in as blue-chip (4- and 5-star) prospects. Below, Rivals breaks down the top 25 players at the position and where they’re going:

1. 5-star Chris Henry Jr. – Ohio State

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Scouting Summary: “Jumbo receiver with a rare combination of size, athleticism, and coordination as a young prospect. Continued growing and adding size throughout his high school career, checking in at around 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds going into his senior season. Has good length, with arms around 34 inches. Tests as a strong athlete with good speed at his size in the combine setting. Flashes functional movement skills at his size, showing the ability to sink his hips and change direction with ease. Touts good ball skills and catch radius. Tracks the ball over his shoulder and can win in jump ball situations. Sustained a season-ending knee injury as a junior, missing most of the year. Heading into his senior season, his production is below average for a top wide receiver prospect. Has a strong pedigree as the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry. Will need to capitalize on more extensive reps and continue developing, but has a very high physical upside.”

2. 5-star Tristen Keys – Tennessee

School: Hattiesburg (Miss.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Scouting Summary: “Contested catch maven who looks like the top wide receiver prospect early in the 2026 cycle. Has good size, measuring at ver 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with good length as a junior. Turned in a strong junior campaign, catching 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading his team to a deep playoff run. Excels in contested catch situations, elevating to come down with acrobatic grabs. Hangs in the air and is able to contort his body into favorable positions. Displays a huge catch radius, high-pointing the football and coming down with one-handed grabs. High-level ball tracker with the ability to locate and corral the ball over his shoulder. Shows some route-running nuance. Has some shake off the line of scrimmage and is able to stack corners with his releases. Runs hard after the catch. Able to attack all areas of the field with his well-rounded skill set. Made some huge plays in big contests as a junior. Also a star on the 7-on-7 circuit before his junior season. Good marks in track and field in the high jump (6-0 feet) and triple jump (43-2 feet). Also plays basketball. Can continue improving his top-end speed.”

3. 5-star Jalen Lott – Oregon

School: Panther Creek (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Scout’s Take: “One of the most explosive athletes in the entire class, Jalen Lott has proven as a senior that he’s one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the cycle. The Oregon commit stands in at 6 feet, 170-plus pounds, Lott has absurd athletic ability. A former National Junior Olympian, Lott has personal bests of 6-foot-10 in the high jump, nearly 24-foot-4 in the long jump and 10.99 in the 100m. You see the track and field athleticism shine on the football field in his route running and with the ball in his hands.

… Lott’s explosiveness and change of direction is electric. He separates from defenders at every level of the field and has the ability to go up and attack the football as good as anyone in the country. He needs to continue his polish as a route runner, but with his strong hands and top-tier athletic ability Lott’s ceiling is borderline unlimited.” – Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

4. 4-star Boobie Feaster – USC

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40

High School Recap: Playing for state traditional state powerhouse DeSoto, Feaster was a breakout star as a sophomore. He caught 57 passes for 824 yards (14.5 YPC) and 13 touchdowns while helping the Eagles reach quarterfinals of the 6A D-II state playoffs. He also opted to move from the Class of 2027 to 2026 in hopes of getting a jump-start on his college career. In 2025, he finished with 69 receptions for 1,264 yards (18.3 avg.) with 15 touchdowns while earning Under Armour All-American honors.

5. 4-star Cederian Morgan – Alabama

School: Benjamin Russell (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 48

Scouting Summary: “One of the freakier jumbo athletes at wide receiver in the 2026 cycle. Has a large, well-built frame, standing at around 6-foot-3.5 and weighing 220 pounds. Has elite length with arms that measure over 34 inches. Has the body of an NFL player as a high school prospect. Tests as a very good athlete in the combine setting and runs well at his size on the track with an 11.19-second time in the 100 meters. Uses his big body, long arms, and coordination to impose his will on defenders at the high school level. Plays like a bully in contested catch situations and shows the ability to high-point and track the football. Dangerous when he can box out defensive backs. Shows good ability after the catch, especially when he has a runway to get to top speed. Finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. Standout multi-sport athlete who rocks the rim with powerful dunks on the basketball court. A state silver medalist in the high jump with a leap of 6-8 feet. Can continue improving his quickness and initial burst to better separate within his routes. Did much of his damage as a junior working as a big slot wide receiver, taking advantage of free releases. Has considerable upside given his physical gifts and coordination.”

6. 4-star Jerquaden Guilford – Ohio State

School: Northrop (Fort Wayne, IN)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50

Scouting Summary: “Silky smooth route runner that glides in and out of his breaks while separating from defenders. Has some of the cleanest releases and is an easy strider. Very smooth mover with minimal wasted movement. Doesn’t run any route the same, keeps defenders on their heels and consistently creates separation. Soft hands and clean pass catcher. Extremely natural ball tracker downfield. Need to get stronger and more explosive but has excellent polish at this stage in his game, strength will come with development at the next level. High ceiling prospect with an equally high floor.”

7. 4-star Corey Barber – LSU

School: Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 54

Scouting Summary: “Electric pass catcher that has the ability to turn every catch into a score. Dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Hits top gear instantaneously and can make defenders miss in a phone booth. Tremendous downfield ball tracker with natural hands. Fluid and twitchy at the top of his routes. Strong hands with ability to high point the football and catch away from frame with ease. Excellent body control and sideline awareness. Polished and versatile receiver threat that can make immediate impact out of the slot that should develop into a true number one option sooner than later.”

School: Mater Dei (Inglewood, CA)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55

Analyst’s Take: “The talented pass catcher jumped from outside the Rivals 300 all the way up to No. 35 prospect overall and the No. 5 rated receiver as well. It was a well deserved bump and Dixon-Wyatt had a chance to show off his impressive size/skill set combination at the Navy All-American Bowl on the big stage. I’ve been watching him since 8th grade when I first saw him at the Under the Radar Middle School Camp and have always loved the upside. Having seen him in multiple settings, he’s one of those players that just does everything well and really doesn’t have a discernible weakness in his game. He boasts a strong 6-foot-2, 195 pound frame and has a nice edge in his game. He’s originally from the Oakland area and has a toughness to him that you love to see. He’s a highly competitive player with an under-rated work ethic.” — Greg Biggins, Rivals National Analyst

9. 4-star Somourian Wingo – Miami

School: St. Augustine (Saint Augustine, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 58

Scout’s Take: Wingo stands out as one of the premier yards-after-catch threats in this class. Every time the ball finds his hands, he’s a legitimate scoring threat. As a runner, Wingo plays like a tank. His powerful leg drive and sudden change of direction allows him to tear through arm tackles and shake defenders in tight spaces with remarkable consistency. On top of that, he boasts some of the strongest hands in the cycle and is a natural playmaker above the rim. His ability to elevate and haul in acrobatic catches is striking. You see flashes of it under the Friday night lights, but his basketball background shows the same traits even more vividly. His bounce and explosiveness as a dunker translate seamlessly to the football field, making it easy to understand why he’s so dominant in contested situations. Wingo’s improvement though in his burst and ability to change gears made him an obvious rankings riser as a senior prospect.” — Cody Bellaire, National Scout

10. 4-star Davian Groce – Florida

School: Lone Star (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 67

High School Recap: Groce is a Swiss army knife at the prep level. He finished his junior campaign with 687 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. As a receiver, Groce was just as impressive, catching 43 passes for 702 yards and another scores touchdowns. He also added another three touchdowns on special teams (1 on punt return, 2 on kick return). As a senior, he became one of the state’s premier big-play threats, hauling in 33 passes for 805 yards (24.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.

A starter since his freshman year, Groce has amassed more than 5,500 all-purpose yards and 451 touchdowns in his career.

Other top wideouts in the class and where they’re signed

11. Calvin Russell – Syracuse

12. Naeem Burroughs – Clemson

13. Craig Dandridge – Georgia

14. Chase Campbell – Texas Tech

15. Jase Mathews – Auburn

16. Milan Parris – Miami

17. Aaron Gregory – Texas A&M

18. Travis Johnson – Michigan

19. RJ Mosley – Arizona

20. Messiah Hampton – Oregon

21. Jayden Warren – Texas A&M

22. Justin Williams – Florida

23. Tyreek King – Tennessee

24. Tyren Hornes – UCF (commit)

25. Kaydon Finley – Notre Dame