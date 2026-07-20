Where Wisconsin's best senior OL are heading for college

RICHIE FLANIGAN – Notre Dame Academy | Notre Dame

Was seen as an equally viable four-star recruit on either side of the ball but future is now clearly as a center or guard where his explosiveness and intangibles are big assets.

COLE REITER – Germantown | Wisconsin

A prototype at 6’7, 315 pounds. Also plays basketball. Probably a college right tackle. Chose Wisconsin over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others.

HUNTER MALLINGER – Sussex Hamilton | Wisconsin

6’6, 300-lb multi-sport athlete who also participated in baseball and volleyball. Lined up at both guard and tackle and gives the Badgers some options as to where to play him at the next level, but he is physical and athletic at his size.

REECE MALLINGER – Sussex Hamilton | Wisconsin

Heading to Madison with his brother. Has a 6’6, 300+ pound frame and we liked how he competed at Under Armour Chicago. May be a right tackle but also offers some versatility. Strong, physical and fits well into a good Badger OL class.

JACK TABBERT – Pewaukee | Wisconsin

Went to Badger camp and earned an offer (was previously committed to NDSU). Will transition to center. Has all the physical tools as well as intangibles to do very well at that spot.

CADE REIKOWSKI – Pewaukee | Northwestern

Northwestern offered early and it paid dividends. 6’7, 290 pounds and throws in track and field and plays basketball. Got a big Rivals bump to four stars this summer.

ETHAN McINTOSH – Verona | Wisconsin

Was good as a junior, but very lean. Now has filled in more and the strength showed up at UA Camp. Bends well still and ceiling is as high as anyone in the state’s.

JAMAIL SEWELL – Wisconsin Lutheran | Minnesota

Speaking of high upside, Sewell is 6’7, 280 pounds and moves very well on the basketball court. Goes to a place in Minnesota who has developed similar players. Potential steal for the Gophers.

BRADY MORANSKI – Germantown | Wake Forest

Left tackle in high school who is capable of playing several spots in college. Quick off the ball and added good weight and strength this off-season.

PEYTON SCHUSTER – Waterford | Wake Forest

Wake did good work in Wisconsin this cycle with Moranski and then Schuster, a 6’6, 275-pound recruit who they flipped from Wyoming. Has a wrestling background combined with that big frame.

TRUMAN WETZEL – Nicolet | Western Michigan

Lean at nearly 6-foot-7, but added some weight and is up to 250 pounds. Still has a lot of room to fill in. Has a chance to be a great find for WMU who was his only FBS offer.

SAM SCHMIDT – West De Pere | Western Michigan

Another good OL pick-up for the Broncos. Schmidt is 6’5, 275 pounds. Was a huge piece of his team’s state title last season. Physical, mean and tenacious.

ORVILLE BLOHM – Winnebago Lutheran | Western Michigan

Had a good season and followed it up impressing college coaches in offseason workouts. Wrestling background shows up in his leverage and strength as a run blocker.

EVAN LEIBFRIED – Mount Horeb | Northern Illinois

Has a great frame at 6’7, 260 pounds with a basketball background and a 6’10 wingspan. Surprised us that a Big Ten school didn’t go on him. Huskies get a gem as a result.

DAVID PROVOST – West De Pere | Northern Illinois

The right tackle on the Phantoms’ state title team, Provost is a 6’5, 290-lb prospect who shows strength as a run blocker but the feet to pass pro. Could also slide inside come college.

RILEY BUDDE – Brookfield Central | Northern Illinois

Great frame at 6’6. Thrower in track and field along with that. Has been able to add good weight and trajectory is heading in the right direction.

TRENTON HARRIS – Racine Case | Liberty

Will be a four-year varsity starter. Strong, technically sound and should be a center for the Flames but could also play some guard.

COLE CARL – Brookfield Central | Northern Michigan

NMU staff has done a nice job on the trail this cycle. Carl is a 6’4. 275-lb mauler who plays tackle in high school but will probably kick inside in college.

SAM CHEEVER – Hartland Arrowhead | South Dakota

Coyotes get a prospect with a rare frame at nearly 6-foot-9, 300 pounds with a throwing background in track and field. Transferred in from Minnetonka (Minn.).

AUSTIN KOSS – Franklin | Minnesota-Duluth

6’5, 260 pounds and a good mover with quick feet at that size. Had a variety of schools looking at him but found a home with Duluth.

LUKE GRUBE – West Salem | North Dakota

Had a good handful of offers before choosing UND. High school left tackle who is probably a college guard. Very good at pulling and making blocks in space. Runaway freight train in the open field.

UNCOMMITTED (with offers)

CARTER GORDON – Germantown

6’5, 305-lb multi-sport athlete who has college baseball offers. Illinois State and Northern Illinois have offered in football.

NATHAN WADE – Racine Case

High school tackle who will slide inside in college. 6’3, 280 pounds and physical. Army, Sioux Falls, St. Thomas, Minnesota State have offered.

MAX HICKS – Appleton North

Has size (6-5, 280 pounds) and a track and field background. Eastern Illinois offered recently to go along with UW-River Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Sioux Falls.

QUENTIN SPIEGELHOFF – Badger

Like how he moves at 6’4, 260 pounds. Has several offers including Upper Iowa, Butler, Wisconsin Eau Claire and more.

MADDEN CLEARY – Middleton

Lean and athletic at 6’5, 245 pounds. Also plays baseball. Lots of room to fill in and develop. St. Thomas has offered.

FELIX WERBLOW – Elkhorn

6’4, 275-lb recruit who played right tackle for Elkhorn but can be a college guard. Drake, Upper Iowa, Sioux Falls have all offered.

CURTIS LEOPOLD – Appleton North

Stout 6’3, 285-pound guard with a throwing background. Strong with good leverage. St. Thomas and Butler are among his offers.

JESSE LYCKE – LaCrosse Logan

True center at 6-foot-3, 315 poundss who is strong and tough. Winona State has offered.

CONNOR CARR – Rice Lake

Wrecking machine of a guard who runs defensive linemen out of plays regularly. 6’1, 315 pounds and holds offers from Upper Iowa, UW-River Falls and more.

