4-star OT Cole Reiter commits to Wisconsin

Germantown (Wisc.) four-star offensive tackle Cole Reiter is staying home. The towering 2027 prospect has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

He chose head coach Luke Fickell and Co. over offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Minnesota and others.

Reiter is the No. 196 overall prospect and No. 16 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 junior in Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has been to Madison myriad times throughout his process. It’s no surprise that the Badgers quickly emerged as a top contender in his recruitment and the Big Ten program has now locked down a crucial early pledge in the 2027 cycle. Reiter previously told me what has the Badgers so high on his list.

“The three biggest reasons why Wisconsin is one of my top schools is first the area,”Reiter said. “Wisconsin is only an hour and a half away which makes it easy to get there and would be easy for my family to get there. Second, the coaching. I think Wisconsin has great coaches that care about the players. Lastly is the culture, Wisconsin has a great offensive line history with plenty of draft picks.”

Fickell and Wisconsin OL coach AJ Blazek have been on Reiter heavily for quite some time.

“I’m on the phone with coach ‘Blaz’ frequently,” Reiter told Badger Blitz in July. “Once or twice a week. I just called coach Fickell. Communication has been great. They send letters in the mail. I feel like it’s going great.”

“They always try and emphasize to me that I’m a big time recruit that they really would like. I’m one of the top guys that they want.”

Reiter is now the fifth Wisconsin native to join the 2027 recruiting class for the Badgers.

Scouting take on Reiter

“Cole Reiter is something of a prototype. He’s 6-foot-7 with a basketball background that is typical of high level offensive tackles. He’s a little further along in pass pro than some of the other more raw tackles that have come out of the Upper Midwest. I see room for him to get stronger and play with better pad level at times, but he has the frame and tools to be a starting tackle for the Badgers. He looks particularly comfortable on the right side.”

-Allen Trieu