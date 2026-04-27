Wisconsin lands coveted ATH prospect DJ Davis, adding to top 20 recruiting class

Middletown (Del.) High receiver/safety DJ Davis tells Rivals he has committed to Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Davis chose to play for head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers over Penn State, West Virginia and Syracuse.

Safeties coach Jack Cooper was the lead recruiter.

“Wisconsin was the right fit for me to grow on and off the field,” DJ Davis said. “My relationship with Coach (Jack) Cooper and Coach Fickell was the strongest.

“Ultimately I believe in the plan Coach Coop has in place for me. He was honest with me from the jump and after visiting I know that Wisconsin is home. I’m excited to be a part of the next great chapter of Wisconsin football!”

Davis adds to a Wisconsin class Rivals previously ranked No. 19 nationally. He visited Madison two weekends ago.

“Coach Fickell’s defensive track record is elite,” Davis added. “The ability to breakdown my plan to continue to develop as a three-sport guy who is now focusing on football was top of the line. The academics fit what me and my family were looking for.”