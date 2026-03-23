Wisconsin sets high bar with DL Anitoni Tahi

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi headed out to Wisconsin this weekend.

With the Badgers set to host him for an official visit in the spring, Tahi wanted to get out to Madison before the visit to see what Luke Fickell and his program had to offer.

He was able to take in a spring practice while there.

“Man, it was good,” said Tahi. “The facility is nice and I really like how coach (EJ) Whitlow coaches. He brings the juice for sure.”

Tahi enjoyed being in Madison.

“Madison is a beautiful place,” said Tahi. “It is a college town for sure.”

Watching Fickell up close was also a highlight.

“Coach Fickell is a good coach,” said Tahi. “He also brings the juice.”

Watching the practice and meeting with the defensive line was also a good experience for him.

“Practice was good,” said Tahi. “I love how the defensive line trains. The meeting was good, I love how they set the standard.”

Tahi next heads to Minnesota on April 5 and Kansas State on April 18 for an unofficial and his official visit slate starts with a visit to Minnesota on May 28 with Kansas State a week later on June 5, Wisconsin the following week on June 11 and rounds out with Iowa State on June 19.

He is also planning to take an official visit to Arizona State, working on nailing down the date for that one.