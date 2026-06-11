WR Bryan Porter commits to Georgia Tech: 'I just want to win'

Georgia Tech continues its strong run on the recruiting trail with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Bryan Porter.

The Bergen Catholic (N.J.) standout chose Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets over a lengthy list of Power Four programs, giving Georgia Tech another playmaker at a position of need and another recruiting win outside the Southeast.

Porter finished his recruitment with over 30 offers and picked Georgia Tech after an official visit that helped solidify his decision.

Porter first visited Georgia Tech during the spring and immediately connected with the coaching staff.

“It was really big,” he said of that trip. “I really messed with the coaches already, so I just wanted to see what it was going to be like.”

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That relationship continued to grow leading up to his official visit.

The weekend in Atlanta proved to be the difference.

“This visit had a big impact on how I felt about them,” Porter said. “I got to spend more time around the players and build on my relationships with the coaches. This time, I got a better feel for the locker room and the players I could be around.”

That experience reinforced what the staff had been telling him throughout the process.

When asked why Georgia Tech won out, Porter pointed to the people inside the program.

“It was my belief in Coach Godsey and the future plan they have for me,” Porter said. “Coach Key and Coach Williams have shown me love ever since I first met them. I have a great connection with the staff.”

The location also stood out.

For a prospect from New Jersey, Atlanta offered a different experience than many of the schools on his list.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “The campus was beautiful, better than I expected. Being in Atlanta is good. I like the warm weather.”

Porter also likes the direction of the program under Key.

The Yellow Jackets continue building momentum on the field and recruiting trail, and Porter wants to help elevate the program even further.

“I just want to win,” Porter said. “They were doing really good last year, and I heard they need some help, so I just wanted to add on and show my commitment to. Hopefully be a big name at Georgia Tech and help them win.”