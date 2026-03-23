WR Brysen Wright earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2028 cycle. Three five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning.

Jacksonville Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright has long captured the attention of college programs and scouts. His status as one of the best in the nation continues to be stamped, and he is now a five-star in the Rivals300.

The 6-foot-3.5, 210-pounder really blew up last spring during the OT7 circuit. He made some ridiculous grabs and saw his stock soar from there. It hasn’t let up since.

Playing for one of the top high school football programs in the Sunshine State, Wright caught 46 passes and turned them into 983 yards and 10 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He finished with over 1,500 total yards and continues to look dynamic.

To no surprise, Wright is as coveted as they come on the recruiting trail, regardless of class. He’s got numerous high-profile programs after his pledge, including Georgia, Florida, Miami and Ohio State.

“Miami is on me the hardest,” Wright recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They were the first school to offer me, so they have been on me hard for a long time. They have never let up. Miami is pushing for me hard, and I like what they are doing.”

It remains to be seen if Wright will reclassify into the 2027 cycle. For now, he’s a headliner in 2028.

Brysen Wright Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this of Wright as a prospect:

“The most advanced prospect early on in the 2028 cycle. Has a ready-made build that would not look out of place on a college football field as a 15-year-old. Measures in at 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds and tests well in the combine setting. Was the most dominant pass-catcher we saw on the 7-on-7 circuit entering his sophomore season, consistently turning in outstanding performances against upperclass competition. Shows early signs of possessing transcendent ball skills, with the ability to make incredible in-air adjustments, contorting his body to come down with difficult grabs. Possesses extremely strong hands and consistently dunks on defenders in jump-ball situations.

…He looked to take a positive step with his speed and route-running, showing the ability to earn separation. Will need to continue developing his overall skill set as it is very early in the 2028 cycle, but has the look of one of the top wide receiver prospects in high school football, regardless of class.”