WR Darion Moseley commits to Arkansas: 'When you know you’re wanted, that’s what did it.'

Darion Moseley did not need long to know where he wanted his next home to be. After his first visit to Arkansas a couple of weeks ago, the three-star wide receiver out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson found what he was looking for. The No. 19 prospect in Alabama has committed to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas entered the picture late, but quickly took control.

“They exceeded my expectations,” Moseley told Rivals. “Coming from a program like Thompson, I know what to look for, and they had it.”

That first trip changed everything. Moseley went to Fayetteville looking to evaluate the program and potentially set up an official visit. Instead, the visit flipped the script.

From that point, Arkansas separated.

“They showed me how I’d be used, how much they value me and where I fit,” he said. “When you go somewhere, and they treat you how you’re supposed to be treated, that stands out. When you know you’re wanted, that’s what did it.

“I was ready to commit to Arkansas.”

Moseley is a believer in the Arkansas staff

The relationships mattered in this decision.

“They’ve stayed consistent throughout the whole process,” Moseley said. “Wide receivers coach Larry Smith is a real coach. He is not just a guy on the field, but he is that off the field too. I know he is going to make me a better player. He will develop me, and that was something I was looking for.”

Head coach Ryan Silverfield also made a strong impression with his experience and vision.

“He’s a winning coach,” Moseley said. “Just being able to learn from him is all I can ask for. He has won big games, he beat Arkansas last year at Memphis, and he knows how to make teams better.”

Arkansas ultimately beat out Utah, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State to land his commitment.

Now, Moseley locks in and turns his focus ahead.

“I’m excited to play at the highest level and compete every week,” he said. “Just going out there and showing what I can do on the biggest stage — that’s what I’m ready for.”