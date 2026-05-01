WR DJ Huggins commits to South Carolina over Alabama and Georgia

DJ Huggins has committed to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The talented wide receiver out of Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison was back in Columbia earlier this month, and that sealed the deal.

“South Carolina has been so consistent,” Huggins told Rivals. “From the beginning, they have reached out a lot, they have been consistent and they recruited me the hardest.

“The relationship was the biggest factor in my decision. They truly want me there. It is just different with South Carolina. When I left that practice on April 11, I knew it. I just felt it. I can wholeheartedly see myself there. South Carolina just felt right.”

Huggins visited multiple times this spring, and he loved the energy.

“The atmosphere was crazy… The energy was really high. When I was there for practice, there was a lot of competition. I saw the players compete and the coaches coach. It showed me a lot when I was there for the last spring practice.”

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The staff made a big impact in Huggins’ decision

Mike Furrey, South Carolina’s wide receiver coach, was a big factor. The two have built a strong relationship.

“When I was there this spring, being able to spend time with Coach Furrey, eat dinner with him and his wife was great. I like how he coaches and how he teaches his players. He is big on relationships too.”

Beamer and Kendall Briles were also part of this decision. He has spent time around the head coach and the offensive coordinator, and both impressed.

“I really like Coach Briles, and his offensive scheme,” Huggins said. “It is a scheme I can fit into. He is very smart and I like his philosophy. I like the relationships with him, Coach Beamer and the whole staff, too.

“Coach Beamer has a lot of energy, and I really like the direction that Coach Beamer has the program going in.”

Huggins is the second commitment in as many days for South Carolina. Defensive John Archer committed on Wednesday. There could be more soon.