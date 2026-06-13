WR Isaiah Alvarez stays home, commits to Rutgers

Rutgers made keeping one of New Jersey’s top pass catchers at home a priority, and that effort paid off with the commitment of Isaiah Alvarez.

The three-star wide receiver from Don Bosco Prep in Old Tappan, N.J., and the No. 21 prospect in the state chose Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights over Nebraska, Colorado and Michigan State after a recruitment that included close to 30 offers.

Rutgers entered the picture during the winter following Alvarez’s sophomore season and never let up.

“They’ve been recruiting me hard since they offered,” Alvarez said. “They have been trying to build a good relationship and keep me home,” Alvarez told Rivals.

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That persistence helped forge strong bonds with several members of the coaching staff, particularly wide receivers Coach Brock, Coach Schiano and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

“What I like about them is that they keep it real, tell the truth and really want their players to be great,” Alvarez said.

Relationships ultimately played a major role in his decision, but they weren’t the only factors.

“One reason was Coach Brock and how he develops wide receivers. Another reason was the offensive production. Staying close to home so my family and friends could watch me play is great too.”

Alvarez has made roughly eight trips to Piscataway during his recruitment, and every visit reinforced the same feeling.

“What I like is how the staff always makes it feel like home,” he said.

Looking ahead, Alvarez believes Schiano has Rutgers positioned to make significant strides. He likes the new additions.

“I think with this new defensive staff they can really surprise people in college football. They have the offense to do it and now just got the finishing piece.”

The chance to represent his home state only added to the appeal.

“Another thing that excites me is staying home. I will get to play for a crowd that already knows my name,” Alvarez said.