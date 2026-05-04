WR Jackson Coleman picks Notre Dame after spring game visit: 'Best mixture of everything'

Highland Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian receiver Jackson Coleman has committed to Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Coleman chose to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over Oregon, Northwestern and many others.

“It’s the best mixture of everything,” Coleman told Rivals of why he committed. “Academics, football and culture.”

Coleman was recently in South Bend for Notre Dame’s spring game.

“It was awesome,” Coleman said. “I enjoyed it a lot. it was a great visit.”

Coleman highlighted what stands out about ND.

“The coaches, the school, a lot of things did,” he said. “How the program does things and they’re going to win games and they have great academics.”

“Notre Dame is definitely the top of what I’ve seen and I really enjoyed it.”

Now he’s in the fold.

As a junior Coleman caught 45 passes for 975 yards and nine touchdowns averaging nearly 22-yards per catch. He adds to a Notre Dame recruiting class Rivals previously ranked No. 10 nationally.