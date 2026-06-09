WR Jaden Baldwin continuing the family legacy at Pitt

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha receiver Jaden Baldwin will keep the family legacy going at Pittsburgh.

His father, Jonathan Baldwin, was a standout receiver for the Panthers.

And on Tuesday, the younger Baldwin announced that he too would catch passes for Pitt.

Baldwin took his official visit in late May and was supposed to visit in-state Penn State this week.

But he already knew he wanted to play for Pitt.

And the family feel he got on his visit further confirmed that to him.

“What stood out the most was the family atmosphere,” said Baldwin. “They really believe in developing high school players and helping them grow throughout their college careers. Their goal is to keep guys there and help them flourish instead of having to learn a new offense every year.”

Baldwin sees himself as an optimal fit for the Pitt offense.

“I really like their offense and the way they want to throw the ball around,” said Baldwin. “Coach (Kade) Bell brings a lot of energy, and that’s something that stands out to me because I try to bring that same energy every time I step on the field.”

He also had high praise for head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“Coach Narduzzi is a great person first and foremost,” said Baldwin. “He’s a hard-nosed coach and a real one. I have a lot of respect for what he’s building and what he’s trying to accomplish with these next recruiting classes.”

Baldwin has spent much of his life in Arizona, but given the ties to Pittsburgh, he’s always been fond of the city.

“I think Pittsburgh is one of the most underrated cities in the country,” said Baldwin. “The bridges, the hills, and the different neighborhoods give it a unique feel. It’s a place with a lot of character.”