WR Jaden Baldwin sets decision date - four schools remain in the mix with crucial visits still on tap

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha receiver Jaden Baldwin has his commitment date set.

And he’ll choose from four schools.

Baldwin has a final four of Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

And Baldwin will announce his decision on Tuesday, June 16.

He broke down those four finalists with Rivals.

Colorado: “Colorado’s go-go offense is exciting because it creates space for receivers to play fast, make explosive plays, and showcase their ability all over the field. Their offense allows you to showcase your entire skill set, which excites me a lot.”

Iowa State: “What stands out to me about Iowa State is how they mix and match their receivers based on scheme, and with an offensive coordinator who has NFL experience, they do a great job creating matchup opportunities and developing versatile playmakers which is how my high school coaches view me and how I view myself.”

Penn State: “Penn State stands out to me because of their pro-style concepts and NFL-style offensive structure that gives receivers the opportunity to develop at a high level and prepare for the next level of football.”

Pittsburgh: “Pitt stands out to me because of the speed and explosiveness they expect from their receivers, and their offense gives playmakers opportunities to stretch the field and make big plays consistently.”

He has official visits lined up for all four schools.

Baldwin will visit Pittsburgh, where his father, Jonathan Baldwin, played, on May 29-31.

Then comes a visit to Penn State on June 8-10.

He’ll quickly turn around and visit Colorado on June 12-14.

Baldwin will wrap it with a visit to Iowa State on June 19-21.