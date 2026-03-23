WR Jett Harrison, son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Jett Harrison has next.

The youngest son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. and the brother of former Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. has quickly established himself as a household name at the high school level.

And on Monday, he took it a step further by earning a five-star rating and the No. 1 overall ranking in the 2028 class from Rivals. Harrison is one of just three five-stars early in the cycle but has more than lived up to the hype surrounding his name.

As a freshman, he was named an All-American by MaxPreps after catching 10 touchdowns and leading St. Joseph’s Prep to a PIAA 6A championship. Harrison took his game to another level in 2025, including a four-touchdown performance when the Hawks went up against national powerhouse St. Frances Academy (Md.).

“Harrison headlines what is an exceptional top of the wide receiver class early on in the 2028 cycle,” says Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings. “He is a technically advanced, hyper-polished receiver with an elite combination of ball skills and route-running ability.”

Unsurprisingly, he has already started to draw national interest as a recruit after just two seasons at the prep level. Penn State, Syracuse, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska and Ohio State have already offered the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder.

And that list will continue to grow as he heads into his junior campaign. He has established himself as the nation’s top recruit early in the cycle and will continue to battle for it over the next 18 months.

Added Power: “We saw him make a number of ridiculous contested catches as a sophomore, in addition to showing the ability to create separation at every level of the field. He had a breakout sophomore season with around 15 receiving touchdowns, including the four-touchdown outing against St. Frances Academy. Obviously, everyone knows about his NFL pedigree with his father being a Hall of Famer and his brother being a top-five pick. At this point in the process, Jett is tracking ahead of where his brother was entering the junior season.”