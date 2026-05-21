WR Jordan Carrasquillo commits to Indiana: 'Coach Cignetti's arrogance brings confidence'

Jordan Carrasquillo’s athletic future once looked very different. The Milton (Ga.) athlete committed early in his high school career to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but after a breakout junior season on the football field, everything changed. College football programs across the country started pushing hard for the wide receiver, and a future in football quickly became a real option for Carrasquillo.

Now he is staying in the Big Ten, just with a different school and a different sport.

Carrasquillo committed to Indiana after building strong relationships with Curt Cignetti’s staff and watching the Hoosiers completely transform the program during the head coach’s first season in Bloomington.

Indiana beat out Wake Forest and Maryland down the stretch.

“I ultimately chose Indiana because of the connections I built and the development they’ve had with receivers coming through there,” Carrasquillo told Rivals. “It is a very good program. They know how to win. That winning culture was a factor.”

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Indiana first offered Carrasquillo during his sophomore year, but the push intensified during and after his breakout junior season.

“That’s when they started coming hard. The relationship with the staff steadily strengthened through multiple visits to Bloomington. I was there for a Junior Day last year, then for the Wisconsin game and to watch a spring practice.

“The atmosphere around the program is awesome. Being around everyone out there has been amazing.”

The new commit doesn’t see that winning environment changing. As Indiana continued stacking wins during Cignetti’s first season, Carrasquillo started envisioning himself in Bloomington.

“As soon as their first season with Coach Cignetti started, I knew this was a place I wanted to be,” Carrasquillo said. “Seeing them win and bring the program back up shocked me.

“And that is not changing. He is a winner. Especially with the recruiting class coming in, Indiana is going to keep winning.”

Multiple staffers were involved in this decision, including Cignetti, and Carrasquillo is a believer in the IU head coach.

“Google him,” he said with a laugh. “I like his arrogance because Coach Cignatti’s arrogance brings confidence. He knows he wants to win. And he knows how to win. There is no messing around. He is a straightforward and a winner.”