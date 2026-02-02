WR Lamar Garrison decommits from Florida State

Leesburg (Fla.) wide receiver Lamar Garrison, a member of the 2028 class, told Rivals on Monday that he has decommitted from Florida State. Garrison had been pledged to the Seminoles for five months.

The 6-foot, 165-pound prospect ranks No. 221 overall and No. 40 at his position in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings.

Garrison committed to Florida State in August over offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, LSU, Purdue, Syracuse and others. He has recently added offers from Auburn and North Carolina.

The three-star prospect told Rivals’ Greg Biggins in December that he was still solid with FSU.

“My commitment is still very strong,” Garrison said. “I grew up a ‘Noles fan and they’re showing me a lot of love. I love the coaches and our bond is really strong so I didn’t see any reason why I shouldn’t commit early.

“I talk with coach Harrison all the time and I like coach Norvell a lot too. I still plan to go through the process but I do really like it at FSU a lot.”

Garrison also told Biggins that LSU and Sacramento State were still pushing in his recruitment.

“LSU was showing a lot of love too,” Garrison said. “I recently talked with Lane Kiffin and look forward to building a relationship with him. I don’t know him as well as the old staff but I do like him and I like what he’s about.

“With Sacramento State, my old high school coach went there. My coach sent my film over there and they loved it and said it was one of the best they had seen. Brennan Marion is now at Colorado and if they want to call me, I’ll definitely pick up.”

Garrison was the only commitment in Florida State’s 2028 class. The Seminoles’ 2027 group boasts five verbal pledges and ranks No. 13 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings.