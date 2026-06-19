WR Majay Thompson follows his heart, commits to Florida State over Wake Forest and Georgia

Majay Thompson let his official visits play out before making one of the biggest decisions of his life.

Just a few days after wrapping up his trip to Tallahassee, the dynamic playmaker from Shelby (N.C.) Crest decided he wanted to be a Seminole. He has committed to Florida State over Wake Forest and Georgia.

“It was a really tough decision,” Thompson told Rivals. “At the end of the day, relationships play a big part in my recruitment. All three schools showed me a lot of love, not just from the position coach but from the entire coaching staff.

“The final decision came after I visited Florida State last weekend. I’d probably say a couple days ago is when I knew for sure. After I took my last visit, it took me about two days to process everything, talk it through with my family and my agent. I just went with my heart.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Wake Forest ultimately finished second in his recruitment, while Georgia rounded out the top three. He almost committed to the Bulldogs earlier this spring, but held off. The Seminoles took advantage of that.

“I’d say just the tradition behind it, the guys that have gone through there, and all that have been successful put Florida State on top. The receiver coach (Tim Harris) is also the offensive coordinator, and the head coach (Mike Norvell) played my position as well, so they know a lot about it. Then just the environment — it’s a real college town. I just loved it there.”

Florida State had already positioned itself near the top after Thompson’s spring visit, but one lingering question remained.

“The coaching stability,” he said. “That was really the one thing I needed answered. Coach Norvell answered all those questions on my official visit. I believe he is going to be there and turn things around.”

Norvell was a big part of this decision.

“I like the way he carries himself,” Thompson said. “He keeps everything real. He doesn’t try to tell you what you want to hear. Coach Norvell just tells you to keep being yourself and work to achieve what you want. That’s what I like most about him.”

That time with Norvell, Harris and the people at Florida State last weekend was key. His official visit provided that reassurance.

“I went on my official visit to Georgia and thought, ‘This might be the one,’” Thompson admitted. “I almost committed. But I told myself to take the rest of my visits, have something to compare it to and make my final decision after my last official visit.

“That was best for me. I am glad I didn’t rush it. After weighing my options, Florida State fits me best.”