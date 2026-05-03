WR Rob Larson joins UCLA's big week, becomes latest Bruin commitment

UCLA added yet another commit to their ever-growing top ten rated 2027 class.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!



Folsom (Calif.) receiver Rob Larson told new Bruin head coach Bob Chesney on the field at the Rose Bowl on Saturday after UCLA’s Spring Game that he wanted to be a Bruin.

On Sunday, he publicly announced his commitment to UCLA.

“The biggest reason was just the amazing coaches and people in the building,” said Larson. “Coach Chesney is building something special and it was something I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be a part of.”

Larson said each visit to UCLA made the pull stronger.



“I’ve always felt like when something just felt right, I would commit to it,” said Larson. “And every time I’ve been to UCLA, it’s felt more and more like home, whether that was from the awesome coaches like coach Lock (Colin Lockett) or the players welcoming me in every time.”

Telling the coaches in person on Saturday made it even more meaningful.

“I was able to go up to almost every one of the coaches after the spring game and tell them the news,” said Larson. “Coach Chesney seemed super pumped and excited for me and that was just a great reassuring feeling.”

He cited the Bruin coaching staff as a key part of the decision.

“They played a huge role in making me feel wanted and welcomed each time I came to see them, and every time they came to school or my house to see me as well,” said Larson.

Getting to stay in-state was also a bonus, especially with his older sister nearby.

“I was never to worried about staying close to home but when my options came down to it, I realized there was no better place to be then Westwood at UCLA,” said Larson. “My family can come see me play all the time and my sister is currently swimming at Pepperdine, so I will be close to her as well.”

He wants to help add to the Bruin class.

“If I know UCLA is an option for someone, I will do all I can to get them to choose UCLA,” said Larson.

With his decision made, Larson said its a huge relief, able to head into his senior season with hopes of winning a second straight state title.

“It is definitely a weight off my shoulders for sure,” said Larson. “This process has been a blessing but definitely stressful at times as well. I’m just feeling great now in knowing I made the right decision and there are no regrets at all. Fours up.”