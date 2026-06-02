Yellow Jackets win out for in-state OL Jordan Dillon: 'Georgia Tech is a very unique place'

Georgia Tech has been a constant in Jordan Dillon‘s recruitment for a couple of years. The Yellow Jackets offered the 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman from Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County during his freshman year, and after countless trips to Atlanta, Dillon knew exactly where he wanted to play his college football.

Following his official visit this weekend, Dillon committed to Brent Key and Georgia Tech, choosing the Yellow Jackets over a list of over 30 offers.

“Georgia Tech started recruiting me back in 2023,” Dillon told Rivals. “I’ve been to Tech more times than I can count on my fingers, but every time I went I had a very good time.

“The location and atmosphere always stood out. I love how Tech has its own side of the city, but it’s right there in downtown Atlanta. I love that about Tech. The vibes are great.”

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The relationship built over time proved difficult to beat.

Dillon said Virginia Tech emerged as Georgia Tech’s biggest competition late in the process, while NC State also made a strong push. But as the official visit came to a close, the decision became clear.

“The thought of committing came toward the end of the visit over the weekend,” he said. “I was like, this is the place where I want to be and what I want to be a part of.”

Dillon is excited about playing for Brent Key

Several factors ultimately pushed the Yellow Jackets over the top.

“Georgia Tech is a very unique place,” Dillon said. “One of the things I love is being in the city and surrounded by a lot of culture. The offensive line culture inside the program also played a major role too.”

Georgia Tech has multiple former offensive linemen on staff, including Key himself, something that resonated with Dillon throughout the recruiting process.

“Coach Key shows how serious he takes the offensive line,” he said. “He treats it like his baby, and I like that about him.

“He’s an O-line guy, and that played a big role in committing to Tech.”

Who could be next? Georgia Tech is heating up and are trending for other major targets. New predictions here.