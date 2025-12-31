10 Things for Tuesday

This week, we rate Texas A&M’s needs, by position, in the transfer portal. We’ll do it on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being no need and 10 being an absolute, glaring need.

1) Quarterback: I didn’t think they’d go after anyone unless someone went in the portal, and the one I expected to go in — Miles O’Neill — did so today. This will present a difficult balancing act for Mike Elko and his staff: Marcel Reed is clearly their guy, so they don’t necessarily want a big name (who would also be expensive) who is looking to start. On the other hand, they do want someone with significant college experience to allow Brady Hart and Helaman Casuga a year (or another year) of development. Remember, Hart should have been a 2026 recruit, but A&M convinced him to come in a year early.

Need ranking: 6

2) Running back: The backfield looks pretty stout, with Rueben Owens, Jamarion Morrow, Tiger Riden, KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker. But what they may need is someone who can get 2 yards on 3rd and 1. Owens has the size for it, but he hasn’t had much success in short yardage. They may go looking for a bruiser who could do what Le’Veon Moss and EJ Smith did.

Need ranking: 3

3) Tight end: Technically, the Aggies have depth here. They have Micah Riley, Kiotti Armstrong and three true freshmen. What they don’t have is experience, with Nate Boerkircher gone and Theo Ohrstrom heading to the portal. If they can find an experienced big body who can catch, that would be optimal. And it looks like they’re already targeting a couple of guys.

Need ranking: 8

4) Offensive line: This is the place in most need of help, in my opinion. A&M does not have a tackle on the roster with a start in college. Robbie Bourdon may get a shot at one tackle spot, but they need an experienced left tackle badly (to me, at least). Lamont Rogers will be good in time, but another year for him to get stronger and more experienced would be a plus. At guard, Blake Ivy may move in on the right side, but a lot hinges on Chase Bisontis and whether he goes pro. If Bisontis stays, problem solved. If he goes, getting another experienced guard becomes pretty close to a necessity.

Need ranking: 10

5) Wide receiver: With a trio of experienced receivers led by Mario Craver and bunch of talent backing them up, this would not appear to be a big need position. But the Aggies recognize that their window of opportunity is open and they’re swinging for the fences. Look for them to be active and likely land a big name (or two) from the portal.

Need ranking: 6, but they’re going for it.

6) Defensive line: This is kind of an odd one because they have their two starters — Marco Jones and TJ Searcy — at defensive end and have DJ Hicks set at defensive tackle. They have some options to join Hicks in the middle, including Landon Rink, Dealyn Evans, DJ Sanders and Chace Sims. The options are far slimmer at defensive end and JACK, with true freshmen likely in the rotation if the season started tomorrow. That’s a non-starter for a team with CFP aspirations, so they will almost certainly be looking for edge rushers, both experienced ones and ones with talent and several years of eligibility left. They could certainly use a Tyler Oneydim type who comes in and puts up big numbers in his senior season.

Need ranking: 9

7) Linebacker: If Taurean York comes back (and he should, in my opinion), then they have their two deep already set. But, as already mentioned, they’re going to go after big names and they could go looking for one here who start and allow Daymion Sanford to come off the bench and rack up big numbers since he’ll be fresh. Not a big need, but one where they may go looking anyway.

Need ranking: 3

8) Safety: A&M gets both starters back (barring a shock portal entry) but loses Bryce Anderson. Maybe they stay in-house, but I think they’ll probably go looking for another bigger safety who can cover. They’ve already made some inquiries, so they may see a more pressing need than I do.

Need ranking: 5

9) Cornerback/nickel: Dezz Ricks is set at one corner. Julio Humphrey seems to be the likely successor for Will Lee, but there’s a ton of young talent. But if they’re trying to make the big run, they could go after an elite corner if one is available. At nickel, Jordan Shaw will replace Tyreek Chappell, but the Aggies could go after another guy to platoon with Shaw as he did with Chappell this season.

10) Special teams: A&M needs a placekicker. Badly. It’s nice to have Colton Chmelar and Asher Murray, two youngsters with big legs, but we saw this year how inconsistent kicking can have season-altering consequences. If they’re going to make a run and spend heavily at other positions, placekicker can’t be overlooked.

Need ranking: 10