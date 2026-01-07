10 Things for Tuesday

1) One thing about what Texas A&M has done in the first few days of the portal season is they have gone out and filled needs. They’re not necessarily looking for the highlight guy (yet), but they know what their objectives have to be in order to be back in the CFP next year. They correctly assumed Chase Bisontis would go pro and went out and got two potential starting guards. They needed tight ends to replace Nate Boerkircher and Theo Ohrstrom and picked up Houston Thomas and Richie Anderson in quick succession. The flashy names will come, and possibly soon. But getting your needs taken care of is the most important thing.

2) Defensively, they’ve got a mix of guys who are upperclassmen and others who have multiple years of experience left. Tawfiq Byard, Ray Coney and Ryan Henderson are all plug and play guys. Brandon Davis-Swain brings starting experience AND three years of remaining eligibility. There aren’t many guys like that. He won’t start at A&M, at least not this year, but he could end up being a solid piece to the two deep puzzle.

3) The Aggies are hosting former Baylor RB Bryson Washington tomorrow, and this is a very interesting one to follow. Texas A&M was supposedly looking for a short yardage back, but Washington is much more than that. He’s carried the ball 329 times for 1,816 yards over the past two years. He’s more than a player who can gain 2 yards on 3rd and 1. He’s an every down back, and a commitment from him would certainly change the make up of the backfield.

4) So far, the Aggies have lost their QB2, RB1, RB3 and RB4, TE1 and TE2, WR1, WR5, LT1, LG1, RG1 and RT1 and RT2 on offense. They have replaced TE1 and TE2, will promote QB2 internally (Brady Hart, probably), they’ve brought in KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker from the 2026 class but are still looking at Washington (at the very least). They’re after a potential WR1 (some guy named Cam Coleman) and the Aggies have plenty of guys who can back up. They have two potential replacements at the guard spots, but probably aren’t done. Right now, what they’re looking for are two offensive tackles, and they seem to be making some headway there. They also lost PK1 and PK2, and you can take your pick on who’s who. But they definitely upgraded there.

5) Defensively, Texas A&M lost DE1, DT1, DT2 (Regis and Oneydim), DE2 (Dayon Hayes), MIKE1, WILL1, NICKEL1 and CB1. Henderson could help fill the void left by Cashius Howell, but he’ll likely bookend Marco Jones. That is, of course, if A&M doesn’t add some more players at defensive end, with the possibility of additional commitments being high. DJ Hicks will take over as DT1, and there’s going to be a dogfight for the position next to him. The Aggies didn’t need a safety but went and got Byard anyway. Coney will replace Taruean York, and Daymion Sanford moves into the starting lineup. They could call it a day at linebacker, but I don’t think they will. And they’re definitely looking for more corners, in spite of the young talent they have.

6) Just for the heck of it, let’s look at one of A&M’s most hated rivals, and we’ll do it from blind with only the description I’m providing. See if you can figure out who it is.

Departed: QB3, RB1, RB2, RB3, RB4, TE1, WR2, WR3, WR6, RG2, RG1, CB1, CB2, CB3, EDGE1, DE1, DT1, MIKE1, WILL1, S1

Replacements committed: TE, CB, DT

This team (and yes, it’s Texas) has a lot of work to do.

7) Some people have been asking about Cam Coleman and I honestly don’t know how it will go. I think he does have a comfort level with A&M from his time as a commit, but it’s a bidding war. That makes me think Texas and A&M are probably the two big players, though Texas Tech could make things interesting. I don’t think he wants to leave the SEC, though, so that would hurt Tech’s chances and puts Alabama back into the mix. I don’t see the Tide breaking the bank for another wideout, but if they would consider the idea, Coleman would be the guy they’d go after.

8) If you want an early candidate for SEC Coach of the Year, how about Bucky McMillan? McMillan had one player on his roster when he arrived, and he’s cobbled together a bunch of guys from across college basketball and have them with an 12-3 record and 2-0 in the SEC. He’s easily outpacing Sean Miller at Texas and Stephen Pearl at Auburn, two coaches who inherited far better situations.

9) With Pop Isaacs going off for 21 points tonight at Auburn, Texas A&M has now had six different leading scorers in 15 games. Ruben Dominguez has done it twice, Rylan Griffen twice, Mackenzie Mgbako once, Marcus Hill three times and Rashaun Agee five times. This is complementary basketball, and when you can’t zone in on one guy, it makes life a lot more difficult for defenders.

10) In case you were wondering, Maryland is 0-3 in Big Ten play under new coach Buzz Williams and 7-7 on the season. Maryland observers and fans are calling this the worst team in decades — but Buzz, ever fearless, released his 2025 booklist on schedule this week.

