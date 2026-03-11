10 Things for Tuesday

1. Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class was called “historic” and “the greatest of all time” when it was signed. Moving into five seasons removed from that class hitting the field, it’s definitely historic — a historic disaster.

Let’s take a look at just how bad it was. It’ll make you appreciate just how good a job Mike Elko has done in his two years in College Station.

5-star DT Walter Nolen: After suffering numerous, and mysterious, injuries, Nolen placed a higher premium on himself than A&M was willing to pay and he went to Ole Miss. It worked, as the Arizona Cardinals took him in the first round of last year’s draft.

And then he got hurt several times and only played in six games.

5-star DE Shemar Stewart: Solid, but not great, at A&M but his freakish skill set still made him a first rounder. He was inactive most of the season with the Bengals, but did get one sack. This upcoming season is a huge one for him — produce or else.

5-star WR Evan Stewart: Developed a reputation as being a diva who was always in the training room. Stewart transferred to Oregon after 2023. He had a pretty good year in 2024, but tore his ACL last summer. He’ll be back as a redshirt senior this year.

5-star DE LT Overton: Never quite worked in DJ Durkin’s defense. Probably would have worked great in Elko’s, but transferred to Alabama. Even though he got hurt and missed a large portion of last year, he’s still a fringe first rounder. Unlike most guys on this list, this is definitely A&M’s loss.

5-star S Jacoby Mathews: Started for a season and change, then inexplicably went in the portal and found no takers. I mean, none. Zero. He sat out a season, transferred to Auburn and didn’t play there. He remains at Auburn.

5-star CB Denver Harris: Kicked off the team at the end of the 2022 season, Harris went to LSU and got booted there as well. He resurfaced at UTSA then transferred to UNLV after the 2024 season — where he had 3 tackles. He has played four years of college football and does not have an interception.

4-star WR Chris Marshall: Kicked off the team at A&M. Kicked off the team at Ole Miss (before playing a game, no less). Had a good season at Boise State (30 catches, 574 yards, 2 TD) last year after a season at JUCO, and now he’s back in the SEC with Arkansas.

4-star QB Conner Weigman: Got hurt, lost his job to Marcel Reed, transferred to Houston and put up numbers that were not bad, but below Reed’s. Back again this fall as UH’s starter.

4-star CB Smoke Bouie: Kicked off the team at A&M, kicked off the team at Georgia and has vanished. A search indicates he is (or, at the very least, was) a wanted fugitive.

4-star DT Gabe Dindy: Never got much playing time at A&M for reasons I didn’t get, because he produced when he had the chance. Transferred to South Carolina, where he finally gets a chance to start as a redshirt senior.

4-star RB Le’Veon Moss: One of the best backs A&M has had — when healthy. Unfortunately, that was not the majority of the time. Still, he was RB1 for three seasons.

4-star DE Anthony Lucas: Played a lot as a true freshman, but then transferred to USC. Had 37 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 3 sacks last season, so may have been a rotation guy had he stayed.

4-star DE Enai White: A bust, White transferred to Penn State after last season and didn’t play much there either. He will be part of the massive overhaul at Oklahoma State this season.

4-star S Bryce Anderson: Still at A&M after losing most of last year after that horrific hit in the Notre Dame game. Moving back to nickel this spring, Anderson may be more in his element.

4-star OL Kam Dewberry: Wasn’t going to start at A&M with Chase Bisontis and Ar’maj Reed-Adams in place, so he transferred to Alabama and things worked out well for him. He was a starter and now has a shot at the NFL.

4-star OL PJ Williams: Kicked off the team after picking up a state jail felony charge of marijuana possession (later reduced in a plea deal). Went to SMU, got himself straightened out and is now a team captain.

4-star TE Jake Johnson: Had two decent years at A&M and then made a horrible mistake, going into the portal to go to North Carolina, where his playing time cratered. He’s back in the SEC at Auburn.

4-star DE Malick Sylla: transferred to Mississippi State and got a lot more playing time this past season (33 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks).

4-star CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew: Made so little impact at A&M that he’s largely forgotten. Went to Louisville, then Arizona, and is now at Cal.

4-star TE Donovan Green: Never really recovered from his ACL injury before the 2023 season. Transferred after 2024 to LSU, then transferred out from there to Oklahoma State this offseason.

4-star OL Hunter Erb: DIdn’t play at A&M, but has become a part-time starter at Tulsa.

4-star DB Bobby Taylor: Retired.

4-star LB Martrell Harris: Went in the portal and completely vanished.

4-star TE Theo Ohrstrom: Had a couple of good years for the Aggies in 2024 and 2025, but transferred to SMU this offseason in a somewhat surprising move.

4-star DT Jadon Scarlett: Retired.

4-star S Jarred Kerr: The rotation safety played all four years at A&M, tallying 61 tackles in 49 games.

4-star WR Noah Thomas: Abruptly left after the 2024 season and landed at Georgia, where he caught 16 passes for 254 yards and 4 TD — way below KC Concepcion and Mario Craver’s numbers. That likely ended up being a catastrophic mistake for him, as he wasn’t even invited to the NFL Combine.

4-star C Mark Nabou: Still here, starting for a third season and now the veteran presence on the line.

4-star LB Ish Harris: Flunked out of A&M, then didn’t even make to spring ball at UH.

3-star PK Ethan Moczulski: transferred to Illinois, where he was beaten out by David Olano…who is now the kicker at Texas A&M.

2. Looking back at this class, it’s easy to look at the list and blame the players entirely. And, for sure, there’s a bunch of them that very little can be said that’s good. But they only took advantage to the opportunity given to them by a coaching staff that did either very little or absolutely no homework on who they were signing. I knew before signing day that some of these kids were bad acts — why didn’t they? It’s not like it was a state secret. There was a lot of arrogance and ignorance in the 2022 class, but I’m talking about the head coach and his recruiting staff. That may be why Jimbo doesn’t have a job now and a lot of that staff have jobs at far lesser programs now.

3. I’m beginning to get the feeling that Cashius Howell might slip out of the first round as the NFL repeats what it has done so often and discounts production in favor of “measurables”. In this case, his arm length (30 7/8 inches), which is one of the shortest on record. This, of course, is clearly more important than his 10-second split time, his explosive first step and, oh, I don’t know, being a unanimous first team All-American.

4. On the other hand, offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover is moving up. I saw a mock draft today that had him going in the third round. He really had a great combine, a great Senior Bowl week and, honestly, a very good 2025 season. Considering he’s only been playing on the offensive line since he got to college, his upside seems to be considerable.

5. Since we’re already discussing draft picks, let’s talk about one that will likely happen early in the MLB Draft — Caden Sorrell. Sorrell was overshadowed by the return of Gavin Grahovac from injury and the arrival of Chris Hacopian, but Sorrell is putting up huge numbers in the first month of the season. He’s hitting .423 with 8 home runs and 28 RBI and he’s only hit in 13 games. Grahovac has the second-most RBI on the team with 16, which should give you an idea of what kind of tear Sorrell’s on. His OPS is 1.415, which is positively Ruthian. Conference play starts this weekend and that may be a better judge of talent, but right now Sorrell has himself positioned to go higher in the draft than Jace LaViolette did last year.

6. The College Sports Commission, the “clearinghouse” for collegiate revenue sharing, is indicating that it has been overwhelmed by the number of NIL deals it needs to investigate and approve. My question would be, “What were you expecting?” One of the multitude of problems with the NCAA is that they aren’t only reactive, but slow to react at that. Everyone outside of the bubble realized there was going to be an absolute flood of deals being submitted to the CSC, but apparently the NCAA and the CSC itself didn’t. But that’s par for the course.

7. There have been some grumblings lately that the SEC should just break away from the NCAA and do things themselves. While my loathing for the NCAA is obvious, I think that would be a mistake. Going it alone won’t solve the major issues college sports is facing; in fact, the SEC would likely face its own set of unique issues. Now, if they can get the other power conferences to follow suit, then you’re cooking with gas.

8. I read today that the SEC member schools are going to meet in Nashville this week in conjunction with the SEC Tournament to see if they can hash out its own rules on NIL and revenue sharing. They recognize the NCAA can’t do it and Congress won’t, so at least some members want to try to do it themselves. I don’t know what the tipping point on this was — or, maybe we all do and his name is Lane Kiffin, who allegedly has a $40 million roster at LSU this season.

9. Congratulations to Andersson Garcia, who signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz today. I didn’t have Andy being the first member of the 2024-25 team making it to the NBA, but that’s probably a mistake. Garcia has made himself into a quality professional basketball player the way he became a fan favorite at A&M: being fearless and out-working everyone else. It’s nice to see that his defense and rebounding prowess is being appreciated.

10. I saw a post on X today that gave the combined football and basketball winning percentage in 2025-26 among the Power 4 conferences. Texas A&M came in eighth overall with a winning percentage of .743. Guess who came in dead last? Maryland, with a combined winning percentage of .156. But they’re surely well-read.

