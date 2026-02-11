13 Aggies invited to NFL Combine

Before the 2025 season began, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko told reporters that he believed more than 10 Aggies had a chance to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. That prediction is well on its way to coming true.

An invitation to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis is a indication that a player has a good chance at being taken in the upcoming draft. A total of 13 Aggies received invites to this year’s combine, the most in school history. It is also the most of any program in this draft cycle.

Two players who were certain to receive invites were Texas A&M’s two All-Americans, wide receiver KC Concepcion and defensive end Cashius Howell. During his sole season in Aggieland, Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and an SEC-high 9 touchdowns. He also returned a pair of punts for scores as he established himself as the nation’s best punt returner.

Howell was a unanimous All-American selection as he tallied 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and an SEC-high 11.5 sacks. He also had 6 passes broken up, proving his versatility as he was capable of effectively dropping into coverage.

Four Texas A&M offensive linemen are in the draft and all four will be going to Indianapolis. Right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams was a preseason and postseason All-American, while left tackle Trey Zuhn posted ProFootballFocus’ highest pass blocking score of all time this season. Zuhn played both tackle and center at the Senior Bowl, and teams may be more interested in him as an interior lineman.

Right tackle Dametrious Crownover had a strong showing in Senior Bowl practices, which helped push his draft stock higher. He will attempt to continue that positive movement at the combine. Left guard Chase Bisontis, who declared for the draft after his junior season, is currently being projected as a late first round pick.

Tight end Nate Boerkircher, who went from overlooked Nebraska reserve to a multi-role offensive threat at Texas A&M, also received an invitation to the combine. He caught 19 passes for 198 yards and 3 scores in 2025, including the game-winner in A&M’s epic win at Notre Dame.

Texas A&M’s two senior defensive tackles also received combine invites. Albert Regis, who had a career year with 49 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble, was one of the first players to receive an invitation. Tyler Onyedim, who was one of the nation’s best defensive tackles in the second half of 2025, received an invite after totaling 49 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his single year in Aggieland.

Texas A&M’s third team captain, along with Zuhn and Reed-Adams, received a combine invite after declaring for the draft as a junior. Linebacker Taurean York, who led the team in tackles each of his three seasons at A&M, had 72 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and a sack last year. Fellow linebacker Scooby Williams, who had 19 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in just seven games, will also be attending the combine.

Cornerback Will Lee, who made 50 tackles and broke up a team-high 8 passes in 2025, will also be going to Indianapolis. Lee was an All-SEC selection in 2024.

In spite of his repeated injury issues, running back Le’Veon Moss also received an invite to the combine. Even though he only played in seven games, Moss carried the ball 47 times for 404 yards (5.2 YPC) and 6 touchdowns. He was only tackled for a loss three times during his final two seasons at Texas A&M.

The combine begins Feb. 23 and runs through March 2. A total of 319 players have been invited to the event.