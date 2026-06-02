2027 Burleson (TX) Centennial three-star linebacker Aston Whiteside commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M hosted its first batch of official visitors for the summer this past weekend, welcoming multiple five-star prospects and several other priority targets to College Station. Now, Mike Elko and his staff have secured their first commitment coming out of the massive recruiting weekend.

2027 Burleson (TX) Centennial three-star linebacker Aston Whiteside announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday, choosing the Aggies over Texas Tech, Miami, and Kentucky.

In-state LB Aston Whiteside on his Texas A&M official visit.

Coming out of the weekend, there was significant buzz surrounding Texas A&M’s standing with the in-state linebacker, and the Aggies have now landed a commitment from one of the more under-the-radar prospects who has steadily gained attention from major programs over the last few months.

New linebackers coach Travis Williams has officially secured his first commitment since arriving in College Station.

Following the visit, Whiteside spoke highly of his official trip to Texas A&M in an interview with AggieYell’s Joseph Hastings:

“Both of those guys are really good coaches and really knowledgeable guys. I can see myself learning a lot from them,” said Whiteside, who is being recruited as a ‘Will’ linebacker. “(Coach Williams) is a great coach. He seems very knowledgeable. He actually played the game, so he knows what it should look like. We went over some of my film, some of my good plays and some of my bad plays. He had some constructive criticism on how I can get better; that’s the type of coach I’d want.”

Whiteside, who’s the No. 41 linebacker and No. 491 ranked player nationally according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, bolsters what was already the top-ranked recruiting class in the country.