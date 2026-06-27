2027 Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View three-star WR Damani Warren commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M landed another top priority on Friday night, as 2027 Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View four-star wide receiver Damani Warren announced his commitment to the Aggies in a major head-to-head win over Michigan.

Oregon, USC, and several other programs were also involved throughout the process.

Warren becomes Texas A&M‘s third wide receiver commitment in the 2027 class, joining four-star Jaden Upshaw and three-star Trey Haddad. The addition continues another strong recruiting cycle for Holmon Wiggins and the rest of the Aggies’ staff.

Warren, who was one of the highest-rated wide receivers in the class before a shoulder injury caused him to miss time and impacted his ranking, never saw Texas A&M‘s pursuit slow down. While other wide receiver targets came off the board in favor of the Aggies or elsewhere, he remained a top priority throughout the process.

The Rivals No. 4 player in the state of Nevada picked Texas A&M over Michigan despite late buzz favoring the Wolverines for both Warren and his adopted brother, Thad Thatcher. That quickly shifted back as Texas A&M and Oregon State began to surge for the two brothers.

The Aggies weathered the momentum coming out of Warren’s official visit to Ann Arbor, regained control of the recruitment, and ultimately got it done.

Texas A&M‘s top-ranked 2027 recruiting class now stands at 24 commitments and is set to see several other top targets come off the board in the coming weeks.

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