2027 Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep four-star LB Mikahi Allen commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed a commitment from 2027 Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen, who chose the Aggies over Texas and South Carolina after taking an official visit to College Station earlier this summer.

Allen becomes the latest premier defensive addition to Texas A&M‘s top-ranked 2027 recruiting class and gives the Aggies another major recruiting win on the East Coast under the lead of linebackers coach Travis Williams.

He’s also the second Don Bosco Prep standout in recent memory to sign with Texas A&M, joining Chase Bisontis, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft after signing with the Aggies in the 2023 recruiting class.

Allen, the No. 201 player nationally and the No. 17 linebacker in the 2027 class, becomes Texas A&M‘s 26th commitment in what currently stands as the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. He joins a linebacker haul that already features the nation’s top-ranked linebacker, Kaden Henderson, and fast-rising in-state three-star Aston Whiteside.

Allen brings a 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame to College Station with the versatility to play both on and off the ball, while also possessing the ability to line up on the edge in certain packages. Slightly more physically developed than Daymion Sanford was coming out of high school, Allen projects to bring a similar style of play to the Aggies’ defense.

Early in his recruitment, Texas A&M and Texas separated themselves from the field. Following his official visit to College Station, Allen canceled his scheduled official visit to Austin, and the Aggies maintained control of the recruitment from that point forward.

His family raved about their experience at Texas A&M during the official visit earlier this summer.

“It was pretty good. It was nice,” Josie Payoute said after the visit. “(What stood out) was just the coaching staff and how much effort they put into making sure that the OV was a good experience for everyone.”

Texas A&M will now look to continue wrapping up its recruiting class this summer, with only a handful of priority targets remaining and the majority of the class already in the fold before the season begins. Stay tuned to AggieYell for all of the latest news, intel, and recruiting updates.

