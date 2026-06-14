2027 WR Trey Haddad commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed a commitment from yet another official visitor.

On Sunday, the Aggies added Class of 2027 wide receiver Trey Haddad to their top-ranked recruiting class. He becomes the fifth official visitor to commit to A&M this month. Hadadd joins defensive backs Errol Kerns and Loia Valade, defensive end Frederick Ards, and kicker Andres von der Meden as the program’s commitments thus far in official visit season.

Hadded wrapped up his official visit to A&M earlier today. This was a trip he scheduled just two weeks ago back on May 31.

According to Rivals, Haddad is the No. 201 wide receiver in the Class of 2027. The product of St. Ignatius in Cleveland is also the No. 63-ranked prospect in Ohio.

Stay tuned to Aggie Yell for more Trey Haddad commitment coverage.