Aggies add former Illinois DT to revamped defensive front

Texas A&M entered the offseason knowing they would need to add some veteran talent at defensive tackle. They took a big step forward in that effort Sunday.

The Aggies landed a commitment from former Illinois DT Angelo McCollom, who played in 12 games with two starts for the Illini, after his official visit over the weekend. McCollum, who will be a junior in the 2026 season, tallied 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season.

At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, McCollom brings both size and experience to an A&M defensive tackle group that has talent but little in the way of playing time. With the departure of Dealyn Evans to the transfer portal, sophomore-to-be Landon Rink had played the most snaps of any tackle besides rising senior DJ Hicks.

McCollom immediately moves into the two deep with a chance to start next Hicks next season. Rink, redshirt freshman DJ Sanders, redshirt freshman Chace Sims, redshirt junior Jadon Scarlett and true freshman Jermaine Kinsler were the other options before the Aggies added McCollom and Colorado transfer Brandon Davis‑Swain committed to Texas A&M.

The Aggies may not be done adding defensive tackles, however. C.J. Mims, who racked up 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 2 sacks for North Carolina last season, is visiting College Station today. At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds and being a rising senior, Mims would fit many of the needs the Aggies still have at the position.