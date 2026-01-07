Skip to main content
Aggies survive, beat Auburn in memorable finish

by: Mark Passwaters1 hour agombpOn3

AUBURN, ALA. — Texas A&M’s conference clash with Auburn came down to the final buzzer — and, unfortunately for the Tigers, a little bit more than that.

The Aggies (12-3, 2-0 SEC) overcame a 16-point second half deficit and plenty of drama to beat Auburn (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Tuesday night at Neville Arena.

For a moment, it looked like the Aggies had been shocked by a last-second 3-point attempt by KeShawn Murphy that appeared to give Auburn a dramatic win, but video replay showed that Murphy had not released the ball before the clock hit zero.

The win capped a remarkable second half for Texas A&M, who erased a 10-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Tigers 53-41 in the final 20 minutes. It wasn’t easy, as the Aggies trailed 61-45 with just 13:29 to go in the game, but Bucky McMillan’s team did what they do and got hot at the offensive end.

A&M responded with an 11-0 run in just 57 seconds, with 3-pointers by Rylan Griffen (9 points) and Jacari Lane (17 points) and a conventional 3-point play by Pop Isaacs, who led the Aggies with 21 points off the bench.

Auburn broke the A&M scoring rampage with a jumper to go back 7, but Aggie sniper Ruben Dominguez (14 points) hit one of his four 3-pointers to cut the lead to 4. Rashuan Agee (14 points) followed with a layup to make Auburn’s lead 63-61 with 10:07 left.

Auburn saw its lead evaporate completely a short time later, when Isaacs hit three 3-pointers in a row to change a 67-63 deficit become a 72-67 lead. Texas A&M’s run would extend to 15-0 and an 11 point lead in just three minutes, 48 seconds.

A&M still had an 8 point lead with a minute to go, but struggled to close the game out. Auburn cut the lead to one on a free throw by Keyshawn Hall with 7 seconds to go, but Isaacs hit two free throws to push the lead back up to 3. Hall would make one of two attempts with 5 seconds left, giving Texas A&M to put the game out of reach, but Isaacs missed both free throws to give Auburn a final shot that, for a brief moment, looked like it had won the game.

The Aggies are the first team to have two conference wins, putting them temporarily alone on top of the SEC.

