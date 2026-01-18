Aggies take Austin by storm, win 74-70

AUSTIN — The weather in central Texas is chilly on this Saturday night, but Texas A&M put Texas’ hot streak into deep freeze.

Rashaun Agee and Rylan Griffen each scored 17 points each as the Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) beat the Longhorns (11-7, 2-3 SEC) 74-70 at the Moody Center for its first win in Austin in 24 years. It also puts A&M back in a tie for first place in the SEC. It ends Texas’ two-game winning streak, which included victories over 13th-ranked Alabama and 10th-ranked Vanderbilt.

Agee, who also had 11 rebounds, ended the night with his eighth double-double of the season.

After both teams struggled to score during the first half, the Aggies jumped out after halftime to break a 29-29 tie and led the entire second half.

The Aggies easily outshot the Longhorns in the first stanza, making 43% of their shots but only 2 of 10 3-pointers. Texas only shot 32% from the floor, but made 3 of 11 3-pointers and were aided by shooting 10 free throws (making 8) to A&M’s 5. But a 7-0 run late in the half, including 5 points from guard Ruben Dominguez (10 points) allowed A&M to go in to halftime tied.

Griffen — who scored all 17 of his points in the second half — took command immediately after halftime, converting a 4-point play 31 seconds into the second half to give the Aggies a lead they would not relinquish. Tramon Mark (13 points) made a jumper for Texas to cut the lead to 2, but Griffen responded with another 3. Agee then followed with a layup to give the Aggies a 38-31 lead, their biggest of the night to that point.

After Texas guard Jordan Pope (17 points) hit a 3-pointer of his own to cut the lead to 4, Griffen and Agee struck again in rapid succession, with Griffen hitting another 3 and Agee converting a 3-point play to give the Aggies a double-digit lead at 44-34 with 16:17 remaining in the game.

Griffen, who came into the game shooting 40% from beyond the arc, made 4 of 5 attempts Saturday.

Texas would cut the lead to 6 four times, but the Aggies had a response each time. A 3 from Pope cut the A&M lead to 56-50 with 9:49 to go in the game, only for Agee to hit a pair of free throws and a basket to push the lead back to 10. After baskets by Dailyn Swain (17 points) and Pope made it 60-54 with 7:07 remaining, Griffen scored a layup to push the lead to 8.

Mark then hit a jumper, which Griffen topped with a 3 to push the Aggie lead back to 9 at 65-56. Texas had the lead back to 6 with 4:37 remaining, but Ali Dibba scored a layup with an assist from Agee to push the lead back to 8. Point guard Jacari Lane (8 points) delivered the dagger with his lone 3-pointer of the night with 3:02 remaining to put A&M up 73-62.

With the Aggies backing off defensively, Texas made a furious 8-0 run to get within as close as 3 points with 7 seconds remaining. But, after Lane made one of two free throws at the other end, A&M’s victory was assured.

Texas A&M shot 51% from the floor for the game, including 60% from the field and 3-point range after halftime. Texas shot 41.5% from the field and just 29% from 3-point range, but made 20 of 26 free throws to keep the game within shouting distance. The Aggies only turned the ball over 6 times the entire night, while Texas committed 8 turnovers. But A&M took full advantage, scoring 15 points off of those turnovers.

The Aggies return home to face Mississippi State (10-7, 2-2 SEC) Wednesday night at Reed Arena.