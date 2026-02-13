AggieYell Mailbag

I challenged our readers to come up with an outstanding mailbag this week, and I think they came through. See what you think:

Q: Do you see any incoming freshmen starting this year? How about red shirt freshmen? (H273)

A: No, I don’t. That doesn’t mean that some can’t make things interesting. KJ Edwards at running back could be the backup and on the field with an injury; I wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of the freshmen receivers get playing time. Then there’s Brandon Arrington, who could work his way in somewhere.

Q: Are we likely to go to a three deep rotation on the D line next year? Or will it likely remain at a 2 deep with the 3rd stringers not seeing much time.

A: I think it will be very similar to last year, where there are three primary guys at defensive tackle and a two deep rotation at defensive end. I don’t see the 3s getting a lot of time barring injury. They don’t get a whole lot in most places.

My wife and had a long discussion on this: what is your Mount Rushmore of restaurant orders? Not favorite foods, but specific menu items at restaurants. (Dp47)

Man, this is tough. Crabcakes at Pappa’s Steakhouse, black label burger at the Minetta Tavern in New York City, prime rib at the Golden Steer in Las Vegas (on a good night) and my old favorite, Regina’s Pizzeria in Camp Springs, Md.

Q: Spring football emerging stars? (Richard23)

A: I’ll tell you after spring football. The first chore will be figuring out the new names and numbers.

Q: 1. IYO, what does Bucky have to do to better compete with bigger teams like Florida and upcoming Mizzou?

A: It’s a tough task when you’re undersized, but one thing you need to do is attack the basket and get fouled. You’re going to have some come back in your face, but fouls can be an ally. The other is not shoot like crap as they did against Florida.

2. Since we have a new analyst who was just an OC, a couple of questions. How much do analysts get paid? What’s your opinion of him and how he can help this year?

It depends on the school on how much analysts make, but I’ll bet they make pretty decent coin. I don’t know how much he’ll be able to help, but he does know a few things about tempo, so I’m interested in that part of his resume.

3. Post Olympics, can you reach out to Boone Niederhofer and get an interview on his experience on the 4-man U.S. bobsled team?

I can try.

4. Where are with respect to the 85 man number and how many spots are left? Could you update us on where we are and what is left in ’26 and into ’27? (Tsip Despiser)

Remember, it’s not 85 anymore, it’s 105. So they have quite a bit of room left at this point. I think what you see on the field in a couple of weeks is what you’ll get this season; there’s not much else out there.

Q: How is Bucky doing with recruiting some bigger, taller players who still fit his scheme? Or do you think he looks to the portal for the guys he needs to take them to the next level? (Maddog83)

A: He signed a 6-foot-11 center for the 2026 class in Josh Irving, and I know he’s looking at other bigs as well. You can bet he’ll be active in the portal looking for big guys. After last night and what he had to say after the game, it’s a given.

Q: With regard to what you do for AY:

Which month do you usually look forward to the most, and why?

Which month is the biggest beating, and why? (Bear_P_I)

A: I think September is my favorite month, because it’s football, there’s plenty of content and I’m not burned out from being on the road yet. The biggest beating is June. No football, no basketball, a little recruiting and baseball. Coming up with stuff to right about is a pain in the butt.

Q: This question may be asked in another way due to the recent hires. What attribute will Hollingshead bring to the offense that he inherits from his prior stops.

1) Are there QB mentorships he’s given credit for in accuracy improvement (reflecting Leach’s opinions on QB accuracies), 2) Is he looking to focus primarily on QB development, or 3) Is he looking to supply more confusing route tree looks to free up WR’s in space from multiple sets that look the same pre-snap (another Mike Leach special)? (Mjfrog93)

A: Well, keep in mind that he’s an analyst, not a coach or coordinator. He has insight, but not control over anything. Having said that, he’s an air raid guy all the way and I will bet that he’s coming in not only to help with Marcel Reed, but to diversify route trees and to help increase the pace of the offense (at least at times). Hollingshead worked with Gardner Minshew at Washington State and coached 2024 Conference USA Player of the Year Caden Veltkamp at Western Kentucky. So he’s got a bit of a track record.

Q: You have done a great job showing Jimbo’s all-time best recruiting class was a total bust. The class was comprised on several five star and four-star players, so the players were highly rated by several groups including Rivals. Do you think the class being a bust was due to poor evaluations leading to higher ratings than the players deserved, or poor development once they got on campus which could include other programs since most transferred. (GCJC)

A: I think there were poor evaluations — of character. Jimbo signed a bunch of players who were either un-coachable, disasters in the locker room, completely undisciplined or mercenaries. In some cases, they were all four. Some people are just too arrogant, or too dumb, to realize they don’t have all the answers. There have been few instances were so many players of that ilk were in the same place at the same time.

Q: Since some coaches are trying to equate players playing in pro leagues in Europe the same as those playing in the G League, is the G League a higher level of basketball than Europe? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: It is, but the argument is a red herring. The major difference is that G-Leaguers have renounced their eligibility and hired an “official” agent (because, come on, they all have agents now). Euro players haven’t. Coaches like Nate Oats like to skip that part because it doesn’t support their argument.

Q: Your thoughts on Chris Del Conte for SEC Commissioner? USA Today is slobbering all over him, even snickering at how he got into the SEC despite A&M’s protest.

My thoughts: We tried to warn the SEC this would happen. (Richard23)

A: It looks like they don’t want him as SEC commissioner, but for all of college football. And, while it’s not the dumbest idea I’ve heard in recent memory, it’s in the top three.

Q: What is your best guess at opening day baseball lineup and positions? (JW1612)

A: I’m not sure Coach Earley has his lineup set, but I’ll give it a go.

Gavin Grahovac, 1B Caden Sorrell, CF Chris Hacopian, 2B Wesley Jordan, DH Bear Alexander, C Nico Partida, 3B Boston Kellner, SS Jake Duer, LF Terrence Kiel II, RF

I’d personally have Kiel and Duer higher up, but I think they want the contact guys at the bottom of the order so they can be on base for the boppers at the top of the order when the lineup rolls over.

Q: What are 3 of the most important areas for Elko to work on during Spring football? (RacerRod)

A: Run defense (angles, assignments, tackling), the offensive line and both the offensive and defense used to new coordinators.

Q: key arms for upcoming baseball season – give me your weekend rotation and closer as well as mid-week starter that will get us to Omaha! (Rooster77)

A: The weekend rotation is Shane Sdao, Weston Moss and Aidan Sims. Sims, apparently, has been awesome in camp. Clayton Freshcorn said today he’s become “a beast”. I think Josh Stewart will get the first shot at the closer job, but they’ve got a lot more reliable arms down there this season. Midweek starter? Not sure yet. Maybe Gavin Lyons.

Q: It seemed like Ricks and Lee always had their hands all over our opponents’ receivers, to the point where the broadcast guys were often expecting a flag. Am I missing something, or were we extremely lucky we didn’t have a lot more PI calls this past season? (3rd Gen Ag)

A: I don’t know about you, but I saw good coverage. (Walks away whistling)

Q: 1. The battle for RB2 & RB3 looks interesting. Some varied skill sets. Are we looking at more defined roles e.g. Morrow more in the pass game or just jacks of all trades?

A: While I wouldn’t be surprised to see Morrow in that receiver role, I think right now they’re looking at everything and going from there.

2. Chances of us moving Reed and the pocket more?

Good question, but I don’t know. I don’t know what OC Holmon Wiggins looks like.

3. I like McCollum as a possible Tyler O type for next year. Thoughts?

I think that’s what they’re looking for. CJ and DJ probably start, and then he’s the third guy in.

4. Being old school, I think we must have 6 good to decent CBs, including nickels, to compete with our schedule. Do we have them?

To be determined. They have Dezz Ricks, Julio Humphrey, Rickey Gibson, Jordan Shaw and Bryce Anderson. There’s five. They need a sixth. Brandon Arrington? Adonyss Currie? Someone else?

5. How much Tums will you have ready before our first punt & kick? (Me_JustAvgIllini)

I am now on a prescription anti-heartburn medication, so…none.

Q: Why are all of Earley’s interviews in the dugout, whereas all the other coaches interview from the podium in the “media room” or whatever it is actually called? (RoosterTAMU)

A: I have interviewed many managers from college to the minors to the big leagues, and with the exception of the College World Series, not a single one was done in a media room. It’s either on the bench or in the manager’s office. Mark Johnson did it this way, Rob Childress did it this way, what’s-his-face did it this way and now Earley does. Joe Espada does it in Houston, as did Dusty and AJ Hinch before him. Bruce Bochy? Same way. It’s a baseball thing, and I kind of like it.