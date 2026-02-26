Here’s this week’s edition of the AggieYell Mailbag:

Q: Totally random women’s basketball question. Why has A&M played about 5-6 fewer games than other league members? Any idea why they only played 9 non-conference games? (Naytch)

A: Apparently programs have leverage on how many non-conference games they want to play (and pay for). So the Aggies didn’t schedule as many non-conference opponents. It’s weird and I don’t get the logic, but that’s the reason.

Q: Number of wins in the last few games the Basketball team needs to make the tournament? (SYoungblood)

A: If they get to 20, they’re in pretty good shape. If they get to 21, then they’re pretty certain to get in. They have three regular season games left: Texas and Kentucky at home and LSU on the road. Win two out of three and you’re in. Otherwise, you’d have to make a strong run in the SEC Tournament.

Q: Scale of 1-10 what grade would you give Marcel last year and what number does he have to play at this year in order to make the playoffs? (Slgilmore)

A: I’ll give him a 7.5 out of 10. He was really good early in the season but definitely lost something down the stretch. I think that if he improves a bit, to maybe an 8, then the Aggies will be back in the CFP.

Q: Assume you’re Elko. What do you favor more? Recruiting chops or coaching chops. I know you always look for both, but since the world changed with NIL, the Portal, etc.,

I think you try to look for both, but at different positions. There are some where it’s easier to get a recruiting stud, while others you need teachers who may also be able to recruit.

After just a couple of games, does the baseball team look better than last year? Are the early signs showing progress?

Record-wise, they’re definitely better (8-0 compared to 6-2). The pitching has been really good, even when the hitting hasn’t been there. But against everyone but Penn, they’ve pounded the baseball. We’ll get more of an idea after this weekend.

What is Canada currently using to wipe their bloody front AND back door? (Tsip despiser)

A: Probably the tears of the Canadian masses, especially their “columnists”.

Q: From a distance, KC Concepcion seemed like a great teammate (aside from being productive on the field) and good dude. The first time I noticed this was him standing-by at the injury tent checking in on a teammate, and early on in the season, being the first guy off the bench to chest bump a special teams player after a nice play. What was your interaction with him like and what did his teammates think of him? (Macyag)

A: I like him. He really took to A&M quickly. Concepcion was liked and respected in the locker room and not just because of his talent. He fights with a severe stutter, but he doesn’t let that stop him from doing interviews or press gaggles. He’s got a built in excuse, but he doesn’t use it. He’s out there doing whatever’s asked of him. I respect that, and so do his teammates.

Q: Are our next 3 baseball games not on TV?

A: Not in the traditional sense, no. They’re on FloSports.

What is Flo TV? (J.)

A: FloSports is an online streaming service, so if you want to watch the game, that’s where you’ll have to go.

Q: 1. Which returnees on O the Line are not giving up their jobs without a big fight?

A: On the offensive line, there’s only one guy returning and that’s Mark Nabou. Good luck moving him off of center.

2. As far as WRs & TEs, who leads us in receptions, yards, & TDs?

A: Right now, I’m going to go with Mario Craver because he was so productive last year.

3. I think some are overlooking Tiger Riden & his ability to contribute. Do you agree?

A: This is a big spring for him. He’s healthy and will need to show out well in order to get more than a few carries here and there next season.

4. On our vets, possible surprise player or two?

A: How about T.J. Searcy and Bryce Anderson? Searcy didn’t get much attention with Cashius Howell doing what he did, but Searcy was really good the second of the season. I like Anderson at nickel, since he’ll get to really cover receivers and Mike Elko can use him as a blitzer.

5. How many of the new coaches have you talked a little with? Impressions? (Me_JustAvgIllini)

A: Haven’t met any of them yet. Hopefully I’ll be able to in a few weeks.

Q: I forget, When is the first time we will see a depth chart?

A: If things are true to form, the week before the first game.

In the spring game are the teams evenly mixed? Or is it 1s vs 1s, 2s v 2s, etc. There are a bunch of interesting matchups between up and comers vs new portal additions. Would like to see a “best battles” piece if you ever have time. (98 Percenter)

A: The spring games have been assembled through a draft the last couple of years, with Taurean York and Trey Zuhn doing the picking. Since the captains are gone, I don’t know if they’ll add two new captains and let them go at it or if they’ll change the way it’s done.

Q: Is all FBS going to 105 scholarships? What do you expect the ramifications to be on those lower level schools/programs/players?

A: Yes, they’re all going to have a 105 scholarship cap, but that doesn’t mean that all teams will have to give out 105. If they want to take walk-ons, they can, but rosters still stop at 105.

As for the ramifications, it’ll hurt lower level programs as the big boys try to stock up to get to around 105. It’ll correspondingly hurt walk-ons at the highest level, even if current guys are grandfathered in. It’s going to be hard to have a true 12th Man after this.

I just watched the On3 video with Andy and Ari talking about advertising patches on college jerseys. LSU is the first to do this. It will eventually come to everyone. For it, against it, or indifferent?

A: I hate the idea. Loathe it.

Any talk at A&M about this? Any idea who the sponsor would be? What company do you think would be the best brand fit for A&M? (Booyah)

A: No, they don’t tend to discuss things like that in the open. But I’m sure if there’s a funding mechanism they haven’t tried, they’ll discuss it. As for who the best fit would be and the most likely sponsor, they’re the same: Buc-ee’s.