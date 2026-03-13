Here’s this week’s edition of the AggieYell Mailbag:

Q: Thoughts on USA team in World Baseball Classic as they head into quarter finals (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: In a word, disappointing. Even in games they’ve won, they haven’t really been all that impressive. Their pitching is thin and Mark DeRosa isn’t taking this thing seriously as a manager. The U.S. has the talent to crush anyone, but they don’t get all the best players to buy in — and some of the ones who do leave early. It may take a humiliation to get their attention, like the bronze in 1988 (I think) 2012 in basketball did. But you can’t tell me a Team USA that doesn’t have Hunter Brown, Chris Sale, Garrett Crochet, Jacob DeGrom is bringing their best. I’ll be there to watch them play Canada tomorrow, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they get knocked out after that.

Q: I doubt we will have a clear read on the offensive line in the spring, but which position groups will be your priority, and which individuals within those groups

A: Offensive line will be priority one, and I’m going to be watching the tackles first and foremost — Tyree Adams and Wilkin Formby especially. The defensive line should be interesting because of all the new faces, as will wide receiver. I want to see CJ Mims and Angelo McCullom on the D-line and the freshmen receivers. Jerome Myles will also be on the radar.

When will we do a CS Happy Hour? I miss the Bee Cave Happy Hours, as lonely as they were. (Richard23)

Soon. Really soon. We have a lot to discuss and not much time to do it.

Q: Have you considered doing a weekly or periodic article entitled “What ever happened to…..;;” or “where are they now”. (J.)

A: Not really, but I suppose I could if there’s enough interest.

Q: With the referee’s tending to call fewer fouls come tournament time, do you think this helps or hurts us in the “Big Dance”? (Aggie92’)

A: I think it’s a help, because A&M tries to pick a lot of pockets, and those can lead to cheap fouls that pile up. It’s also harder for the Aggies to defend in the post without fouling, so that’s another thing.

Q: Any chance we can play ourselves into a 7 seed to avoid the 8/9 seeds? (SubmarineAg)

A: Uh…I’m gonna go out on a real limb here at halftime and say no.

Q: What additions and changes do you see that the Aggies now have that can really help to improve the run defense. Too many opposition long runs from scrimmage last year. (RacerRod)

A: Thing number one is Elijah Robinson. You go back and look at the defenses A&M had when he and Mike Elko were together and they were stout against the run. They did not give up the edge at the line of scrimmage and were physical at the point of attack. The linebackers are another issue, but Ray Coney has 129 tackles to prove he knows how to get to the ballcarrier. I think Mims and a motivated DJ Hicks can do some real damage in the middle, and McCullom is intriguing as well. I think we may learn defensive tackle is surprisingly deep this season.

Q: Assuming Reed takes another step forward and the OL is serviceable. How good can this team be without major injuries? (Hogtide)

A: Right back where they were last year, or farther.