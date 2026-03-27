AggieYell Mailbag

Here’s your latest AY Mailbag:

Q: Do you envision us having more rollouts and moving the pocket to help Reed? (LufkinAg)

A: Maybe, but I don’t envision seeing a lot of them. If you’ve got a lot of rollouts, it’s either because your quarterback’s short or your offensive line sucks. Reed is not super tall, but he’s not short either.

Q: Are followers on social media sites more important or actual content creation and views in a platform like this?

A: Content creation is, but you have to lead the horse to water and that’s where social media can be very helpful.

Tiger Riden becomes our hammer RB this fall. True or False? (brAg)

He looked good today, so I think there’s definitely a possibility. He and Rueben Owens certainly have the most aggressive running styles.

Q: How much different do we expect the offensive and defensive schemes to be with the new coordinators? (Umpocket)

A: Too early to say, but I’m not banking on any drastic changes. The boss man liked the balance the offense had last year and has the play sheet for the defense, so that leads me to my conclusion.

Q: Your top 3 songs on your road trip playlist. (AirForceRetired)

A: This is tough for a lot of reasons, primarily because Cody has hijacked the radio and I have really started listening more to podcasts and things like that when I’m driving. But it would probably be Dirty World by the Traveling Wilburys, Thunderstruck by AC/DC and Take it Easy by the Eagles. If Cody has it, it’s probably Take a Chance on Me, Voulez-Vouz and Gimme Gimme Gimme by ABBA. My father’s ultimate revenge.

Q: do you think the RB room is gonna be a committee again or is owens gonna be the de facto RB1 in terms of carries. (Nchor1)

A: I think they’re comfortable with Rueben Owens as RB1 and everyone else will have to work to get their carries and/or take carries from him.

Q: Does the road, in fact, go on forever? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: I think it ends in Galveston.

Q: With the transfer OL players and rising redshirt returnees on the OL, do you think Coach Elko, Coach Wiggins, and Coach Cushing will continue to place emphasis (as last season) on guys being able to play multiple positions along the offensive line? (Mrklndrm)

A: Judging from what I saw today, yes. And it makes sense, because you want your five best (or best available) guys out there. Wilkin Formby can play tackle or guard. Mark Nabou can play center or guard. Blake Ivy can play both guard spots. Coen Echols can play guard or center. Robbie Bourdon has played both tackle spots. The versatility is a positive.

Q: Who are the gym room junkies/workout warriors for this years team? And if there are some true standouts, maybe compare them to historical Ags or even non-Aggie college stars for reference. For instance I remember hearing weight room accolades for Quentin Coryatt back in the day. I know maxes aren’t necessarily the norm for highlighting, but on “Moving the Chains”, Pat Kirwan often asks rookie NFL linemen what their collective lift maxes are among his “big 3” which I believe are squat, power clean and bench if I remember correct. Of course we all have that recent memory of the great De’Von Achane speed metrics, but that could apply as well. (Mjfrog93)

A: I think you can put Marco Jones pretty firmly in that category after seeing him today. Jamarion Morrow looks like he’s put on a good bit of muscle, and Marcus Ratcliffe is someone who has been talked about in the past as someone who is strong in the weight room. I think Jordan Lockhart and Noah Mikhail both looked significantly bigger today too.

Q: Who is next incoming commit? How soon? (Aggiedogs)

A: I get the feeling the real big run will start next month and go through the official visits in May and June. As for who the next one in will be, I’m not sure.

Q: How do you see offensive play calling going to be different this year from last year?

A: Hard to say right now, because we don’t know what Holmon Wiggins’ tendencies are — what he likes, what he doesn’t. But I’m not expecting anything earth shattering.

Do you think Manning will live up to the hype he has gotten since high school?

I think he started living up to it late last season.

Which game this year do you look forward to seeing and why? (Fbfan222)

Saying Texas would be too easy, but I’ll go with LSU. The chance to beat them again, soundly, at their place with Lane Kiffin on the other sideline would be something I’m looking forward to.

Q: African or European swallows? (Graham Cracka)

A: Are we discussing unladen swallows?

Q: Klein was supposed to really pick up the TE involvement and, I suppose we saw more last year than in year’s past. still, the TEs didn’t really get the ball like I expected given their size and talent. Will we see more or less involvement this year than last? (Gruvin1)

A: I guess a little more, but they’ve got a really good receiver corps again this year. Still, Houston Thomas and Richie Anderson are both proven pass catchers, so they could bring a change of pace to the passing game.

Q: What are the reports how the qb room is accepting the coaching of the new guy?

A: He’s not really a new guy. Joey Lynch has been with the team as long as Elko has been here, so there wasn’t any “getting to know you” vibes. But from what I’ve heard, having a full-time, quarterbacks only coach has been beneficial.

how is new kicker looking?

Haven’t seen him yet.

who is your sleeper on offense this year?

wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson.

why do you think Elko is allowing more press time at practice this year? (LufkinAg)

Because we’re nice people, of course! Honestly, I have no idea but I hope he keeps it up.

Q: Will we get three first rounders? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: I’ve seen a couple of mock drafts that have that happening, but I think it might be a reach. Do I think all three will be gone in the first 45 picks? Yes.

