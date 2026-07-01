Texas A&M baseball lands Oklahoma outfielder transfer Alec Blair

Oklahoma outfielder transfer Alec Blair announced his commitment to the Texas A&M on Wednesday. Blair’s announcement comes a week after entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s new “five-for-five” age-based eligibility model.

Blair, who just wrapped up his freshman season with the Sooners, becomes the second OU transfer to commit to A&M in this portal cycle, joining left-handed pitcher Trent Collier.

His first season of college baseball went just about as well as Blair could have hoped for. The 6-foot-6 left-handed hitter appeared in 30 games in 2026, including 24 starts in right field for the national champion Sooners.

Blair finished his 2026 season with a .247 batting average, recording 23 hits and 11 walks in 93 at-bats. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound outfielder recorded four doubles, one triple and two home runs, adding 18 RBIs and 11 runs scored at the plate.

Along with being a talented baseball prospect, Blair was a highly coveted basketball recruit at the high school level. He was ranked as the No. 76 overall prospect and No. 18 small forward in his class. The product of De La Salle High School in Concord, California, signed with Oklahoma as a dual-sport athlete coming out of high school; after just one basketball game last season, however, Blair opted to leave the team and focus solely on baseball.

Blair was regarded as the No. 52 Major League Baseball Draft prospect by MLB.com. He was not drafted last year not due to ability, but because of his intentions of honoring his commitments to Oklahoma’s basketball and baseball programs.

Now, he becomes one of the biggest additions for A&M via the transfer portal. All in all, Alec Blair is the 10th player to announce his transfer to the Aggies, joining right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Caleb Kimble (Houston), Wade Cooper (Texas State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), left-handed pitcher transfers Logan Prisco (South Carolina) and Trent Collier (Oklahoma), infielder Jack Bell (TCU), catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson) and first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky).

The Aggies have lost five reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason), Juan Vargas and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Even though the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30) is now closed, commitments like the one from Blair can still be made. Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around Texas A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.









