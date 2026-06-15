Australian punter Jamie Sidebottom commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed another commitment to bolster its top-ranked 2027 recruiting class, as Australian punter Jamie Sidebottom has committed to the Aggies following an official visit this past weekend, confirming the initial report from TexAgs.

Sidebottom was on campus for an official visit, as AggieYell first reported over the weekend, and that one trip proved to be enough for Texas A&M to secure a commitment from the standout Australian specialist.

Jamie Sidebottom

While still relatively new to both football and punting, Sidebottom has quickly emerged as one of the top international prospects at the position. During his official visit this weekend, he was hosted by freshman kicker Asher Murray, and it didn’t take long for Texas A&M to secure a commitment after the trip.

Sidebottom has been heavily involved in the Australian football scene and has also played rugby over the last few years, bringing a strong athletic background and plenty of upside to College Station.

He now joins Andres von der Meden as Texas A&M‘s two specialist commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, as the Aggies continue to bolster their haul and completely retool their special teams unit.