BREAKING: Five-star and top-ranked offensive tackle Mark Matthews commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff have added a program-changing piece to their top-ranked recruiting class, landing a commitment from 2027 Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews.
Matthews, the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle, is one of just three prospects in the class to earn a “Five-Star Plus+” designation—awarded to consensus five-star recruits. He currently ranks as a unanimous top-10 prospect across all major recruiting platforms.
Rivals’ No. 3 overall prospect was in College Station for Texas A&M’s spring game, where much of the Aggies’ momentum in his recruitment began to take shape. While Miami had long been viewed as the leader, Mike Elko’s staff steadily chipped away at that advantage in the months leading up to the visit. Matthews made multiple trips to campus following the season, further strengthening Texas A&M’s position.
Offensive line coach Adam Cushing now lands the highest-rated commitment of his coaching career, doing so shortly after sending four starting offensive linemen to the NFL Draft, all of whom were selected.
Speaking with Chad Simmons back in February, Matthews spoke highly of Texas A&M and the staff in place:
Texas A&M: “It’s just that feeling. I stepped on campus, I really do like it. The coaching staff — from coach (Adam Cushing), coach (Deveonte) Mackey, coach (Wisly Desire), even coach Elko,” Matthews said about his interest in the program. “My family likes A&M, I like A&M, we’ll just see where this road goes.”
Now, Texas A&M has landed its long-awaited, program-changing offensive tackle prospect in Matthews, who stands at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and is expected to compete for a starting role as soon as he arrives on campus. With his addition, the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class only continues to strengthen, with several key targets still firmly in play moving forward.
Here’s what Charles Power had to say in his scouting report on Matthews:
High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis. Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing into an early round draft pick.