BREAKING: Five-star and top-ranked offensive tackle Mark Matthews commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff have added a program-changing piece to their top-ranked recruiting class, landing a commitment from 2027 Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

Matthews, the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle, is one of just three prospects in the class to earn a “Five-Star Plus+” designation—awarded to consensus five-star recruits. He currently ranks as a unanimous top-10 prospect across all major recruiting platforms.

Five-Star Plus+ OL Mark Matthews (EJ Holland/On3)

Rivals’ No. 3 overall prospect was in College Station for Texas A&M’s spring game, where much of the Aggies’ momentum in his recruitment began to take shape. While Miami had long been viewed as the leader, Mike Elko’s staff steadily chipped away at that advantage in the months leading up to the visit. Matthews made multiple trips to campus following the season, further strengthening Texas A&M’s position.

Offensive line coach Adam Cushing now lands the highest-rated commitment of his coaching career, doing so shortly after sending four starting offensive linemen to the NFL Draft, all of whom were selected.

Speaking with Chad Simmons back in February, Matthews spoke highly of Texas A&M and the staff in place:

Texas A&M: “It’s just that feeling. I stepped on campus, I really do like it. The coaching staff — from coach (Adam Cushing), coach (Deveonte) Mackey, coach (Wisly Desire), even coach Elko,” Matthews said about his interest in the program. “My family likes A&M, I like A&M, we’ll just see where this road goes.”

Now, Texas A&M has landed its long-awaited, program-changing offensive tackle prospect in Matthews, who stands at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and is expected to compete for a starting role as soon as he arrives on campus. With his addition, the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class only continues to strengthen, with several key targets still firmly in play moving forward.

Here’s what Charles Power had to say in his scouting report on Matthews: