BREAKING: Five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall commits to Texas A&M
Mike Elko and his staff at Texas A&M have secured another massive commitment to their 2027 recruiting class, this time landing five-star defensive end Zyron Forstall out of IMG Academy.
Ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 2 EDGE in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Forstall chose the Aggies over powerhouse programs like Notre Dame, LSU, and Miami, all of whom had been aggressively recruiting him for months.
This commitment gives Texas A&M one of the nation’s premier young pass rushers and further strengthens what is already shaping up to be a top-three recruiting class loaded with elite defensive talent.
Rivals’ scout Charles Powers on Forstall:
Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.