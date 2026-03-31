BREAKING: Five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall commits to Texas A&M

Mike Elko and his staff at Texas A&M have secured another massive commitment to their 2027 recruiting class, this time landing five-star defensive end Zyron Forstall out of IMG Academy.

Ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 2 EDGE in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Forstall chose the Aggies over powerhouse programs like Notre Dame, LSU, and Miami, all of whom had been aggressively recruiting him for months.

This commitment gives Texas A&M one of the nation’s premier young pass rushers and further strengthens what is already shaping up to be a top-three recruiting class loaded with elite defensive talent.

Rivals’ scout Charles Powers on Forstall: