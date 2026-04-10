BREAKING: Kansas State star PJ Haggerty commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed their first commitment out of the transfer portal in Kansas State star guard PJ Haggerty, who announced his commitment to the Aggies and Bucky McMillan on Friday afternoon.

The number 6 player overall in the transfer portal commits to Texas A&M over LSU, who’s been the speculated leader, and is now poised to be a major player for the Aggies in year two under Bucky McMillan, who gets a much-needed momentum boost to start the window.

Haggerty averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game last season while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35% from three.

One of the nations top guards is heading to College Station.