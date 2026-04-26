BREAKING: Loyola Marymount forward Jalen Shelley commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan has landed his yet another transfer portal commitment this offseason, as Loyola Marymount forward Jalen Shelley has committed to the Aggies, returning closer to home after previous stops at USC and LMU.

McMillan was hired just two weeks after the portal opened and initially arrived in College Station with only one player on the roster. That won’t be the case heading into year two, as the Aggies continue to rebuild through the portal and are off to a hot start.

This past season, Shelley averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field as a sophomore.

A former top-100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Shelley brings much-needed size at 6-foot-8, along with versatility and proven production. He also fills an important need in the frontcourt following the departure of Rashaun Agee, giving Texas A&M another reliable rebounder and scoring option in the paint.

Shelley will now return to his home state, suiting up for the Aggies just a short distance from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas.