Buffalo Bills select former Texas A&M OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills selected former Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Buffalo utilized the No. 241st overall pick to select Reed-Adams, marking a major career accomplishment for the native of Dallas, Texas. There are 257 total picks in the NFL Draft, so Reed-Adams just made it and was able to hear his name called on Saturday.

Reed-Adams began his collegiate career at Kansas, weighing over around 400 pounds at one point during his tenure there. He appeared in 31 games (15 starts) in four years with the Jayhawks before spending his next two years at A&M. Reed-Adams started 12 games at right guard with the Aggies in his first year before starting another 12 (appearing in 13 games) this past season.

This is also an impressive accomplishment for A&M’s program. Reed-Adams’ selection gives the Aggies’ four starters from last year’s offensive line who went on to be drafted this week. The fifth starter, Mark Nabou, still currently plays for the team.

It also gives the program six draft selections from players who transferred to A&M from another school. That certainly will be a pitch used for future transfer portal targets considering the Aggies.

Reed-Adams also could help A&M make history in the three-day NFL Draft, which goes through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Aggies might surpass their record of 10 selections – which came in 1976 when the draft lasted 17 rounds – and seven picks since the format changed to seven rounds in 1994. They set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, totaling a nation-leading 13 in February.

Beyond Reed-Adams, nine other former A&M players have been drafted so far: wide receiver KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns) in the first round; offensive guard Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals), defensive end Cashius Howell (Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the second round; defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim (Denver Broncos) and Albert Regis (Jacksonville Jaguars), and center Trey Zuhn III (Las Vegas Raiders) in the third round; cornerback Will Lee III (Carolina Panthers) in the fourth round; and offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (New England Patriots) in the sixth round.

The moment the Buffalo Bills picked former Texas A&M OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/eCT5ZDQ9ns — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 25, 2026

Throughout the NFL Draft, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more news and analysis regarding all the former A&M players who are selected.

