Carolina Panthers select Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee in fourth round of the NFL Draft

Texas A&M continued its record-setting production in this year’s NFL Draft as cornerback Will Lee was selected early on Day Three by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round.

Lee made history as the first transfer addition under head coach Mike Elko, arriving in College Station after a stint at Kansas State. Since then, he developed into the leader of the Aggies’ secondary and now joins fellow Texas A&M products Nic Scourton, Bobby Brown, and Demani Richardson in Carolina.

In his final season, Lee recorded 40 tackles, 24 pass breakups, and one sack, cementing himself as one of the most productive defensive backs in the SEC.

With Lee’s selection, Texas A&M now has eight total picks in this year’s draft, including seven through the first three rounds—second only to Ohio State.

For continued coverage of Texas A&M in the NFL Draft and post-draft analysis, stay tuned to AggieYell for the latest updates.