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Aggie Yell's Carter Karels joins SiriusXM College Sports Radio to discuss Texas A&M football ahead of 2026 season

Texas A&M athletics reporter Carter Karels
Carter Karels@CarterKarels
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Mike Elko Texas A&M Aggies
Mike Elko Texas A&M Aggies (Joseph Hastings/On3)

Aggie Yell reporter Carter Karels joined Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek of “Dusty and Danny in the morning” on SiriusXM College Sports Radio Friday to discuss a variety of topics around Texas A&M football ahead of the 2026 season. Below is the link to that interview.

During his radio appearance, Karels talked about what to expect from the Aggies this fall, where the program is under their third-year coach, Mike Elko, the direction of the offense under new coordinator Holmon Wiggins, the next step for quarterback Marcel Reed and much more.

A&M will open its season with Missouri State on Sept. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. in Kyle Field (TV: ESPN).

2026 Texas A&M football schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Missouri State (6 p.m. on ESPN)

Sept. 12: vs. Arizona State (11 a.m. on ABC)

Sept. 19: vs. Kentucky (2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2)

Sept. 26: at LSU (Flex)

Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas (Flex)

Oct. 10: at Missouri (Early)

Oct. 17: vs. The Citadel (Noon on SEC Network+)

Oct. 24: at Alabama (Flex)

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at South Carolina (Afternoon)

Nov. 14: vs. Tennessee (Flex)

Nov. 21: at Oklahoma (Early)

Nov. 27: vs. Texas (6:30 p.m. on ABC)

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