Class of 2027 TE Holden Niemi announces commitment to Texas A&M

Mike Elko and his staff at Texas A&M are continuing to build upon their momentum in the 2027 class ahead of official visits starting in a week.

On Friday, the Aggies landed a commitment from tight end Holden Niemi out of Dexter High School in Michigan. Niemi becomes the first commitment for A&M at the tight end position in this recruiting cycle. He also joins Top 40 overall wide receiver Jaden Upshaw as the lone skill position commits for Elko’s program in this class.

Although he didn’t narrow down his recruitment to a specific group of finalists, Niemi had some noteworthy offers on the table. The likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee all offered Niemi in his recruitment.

Those offers and how A&M feel about Niemi are not necessarily reflected in the rankings. Per Rivals, Niemi is ranked as the No. 38 tight end in this recruiting class. He also checks in as the No. 12 player in the state of Michigan.

“I had a great time in College Station,” Niemi told Rivals following his spring trip to A&M. “My biggest take away was the upward trend with an and m and how things are on the rise with their football program.”

“Really enjoyed spending the weekend with Coach Shay and the rest of the staff,” Niemi added.

Worth noting is that Niemi has long been a target for new tight ends coach Derek Shay. Shay was hired by A&M back on Jan. 3 of this year, and Niemi was offered nine days later on Jan. 12. The Aggies hosted other tight ends on campus in the spring, but Niemi was one they consistently kept on coming back to.

WIth Niemi now on board, the Aggies are up to 15 total commits. One-third of their commitments, five, is from five-star prospects: offensive linemen Kennedy Brown and Mark Matthews, defensive backs Kamarui Dorsey and Raylaun Henry, and edge rusher Zyron Forstall. They hold pledges from fellow Top 100 recruits Jaden Upshaw, JayQuan Snell, and Myels Smith as well.

Along with Holden Niemi, A&M also has pledges from quarterback Jayce Johnson, defensive lineman Elijah Patmon, edge rusher Kaden McCarty, offensive linemen DeMarrion Johnson and Kaeden Scott, and defensive back Hakim Frampton.

Keep it locked in with Aggie Yell for more coverage from Holden Niemi’s commitment to A&M on Friday.