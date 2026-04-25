New England Patriots pick former Texas A&M OL Dametrious Crownover in sixth round of NFL Draft

Dametrious Crownover making a position switch in college paid off. The New England Patriots took the former Texas A&M offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft, using the 196th overall pick in the sixth round to select him Saturday afternoon.

With the Aggies, Crownover arrived as a tight end before moving to right tackle. The Grandview (Texas) High product served as a full-time starter over his last two seasons, giving him a lot of experience. Through five seasons combined, Crownover appeared in 46 games with 28 starts and totaled 1,886 offensive snaps.

Per Pro Football Focus, Crownover surrendered two sacks, 27 pressures, 23 hurries and two quarterback hits last season. He earned PFF grades of 65.2 offensively, 58.4 in pass blocking and 72.4 in run blocking.

The moment former Texas A&M OL Dametrious Crownover went to the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/doxVnkzPIp — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 25, 2026

Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, spoke with Aggie Yell reporter Carter Karels last December about Crownover.

“He’s a guy that is not the most consistent,” Brugler said. “But when you talk about 6-foot-6 and three-quarters, 335 pounds, 35-inch arms, and you feel like he has not played his best football yet, that’s intriguing. That’s the type of thing that NFL teams are going to take a chance on every day.”

Partly because of Crownover, the Aggies produced an impressive 2025 season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever and finished tied with the second-most victories in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. Their season ended with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.

Crownover also could help A&M make history in the three-day NFL Draft, which goes through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Aggies might surpass their record of 10 selections – which came in 1976 when the draft lasted 17 rounds – and seven picks since the format changed to seven rounds in 1994. They set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, totaling a nation-leading 13 in February.

Beyond Crownover, eight other former A&M players have been drafted so far: wide receiver KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns) in the first round; offensive guard Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals), defensive end Cashius Howell (Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (Jacksonville Jaguars) in the second round; defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim (Denver Broncos) and Albert Regis (Jacksonville Jaguars), and center Trey Zuhn III (Las Vegas Raiders) in the third round; and cornerback Will Lee III (Carolina Panthers).

Throughout the NFL Draft, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more news and analysis regarding all the former A&M players who are selected.