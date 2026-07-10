DBU transfer outfielder Dylan Schlaegel commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed yet another transfer portal commitment, this time from Dallas Baptist All-Conference outfielder Dylan Schlagel, giving Michael Earley and his staff their second addition of the day.

Schlagel arrives in College Station after appearing in 73 games for the Patriots, adding another experienced and productive bat to an Aggies roster that continues to reload through the transfer portal.

New Texas A&M transfer Dylan Schlaegel (DBU Athletics)

This season at Dallas Baptist, Schlaegel slashed .279/.420/.607 while making 40 starts in center field. He earned Second-Team All-Conference USA honors and is a player to watch during this weekend’s MLB Draft, as he’s been viewed as a legitimate professional prospect.

Schlaegel was previously selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft but elected to continue his collegiate career.

He finished fourth in Conference USA with a 1.027 OPS and ranked third in the league with a .607 slugging percentage, giving Texas A&M another proven bat with both power and on-base ability.

Schlaegel will remain in his home state after an impressive high school career at Mansfield Legacy, where he helped establish the Broncos as one of Texas’ premier baseball programs during his time there.

Now, he’ll make the move to College Station, bringing another experienced in-state talent to Michael Earley‘s roster.